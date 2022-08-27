ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Dublin, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Education
City
Scio, OH
Dublin, OH
Education
City
Dublin, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion

GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mute#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dublin Scioto
richlandsource.com

Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Emergence of new opioid concerns Richland County authorities

MANSFIELD -- Bob Ball is all too aware of drug overdose deaths in Richland County. And the chief investigator for the county coroner's office worries it's going to get worse with the appearance in Ohio of nitazenes, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Share A. Hruska

Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
richlandsource.com

Young Entrepreneur Academy hosts information session on Sept. 14

MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and the Chamber Foundation are now accepting applications for the eight annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA! Richland). A free informational session will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Richland Area Chamber building, located at...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy

MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's OVI checkpoint stops 532 drivers, 0 were impaired

SHELBY – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on Aug. 27 on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 to 10 p.m. During the operational...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness

BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Kingwood celebrates reopening of Peacock Playhouse & Storybook Trail on Aug. 30

MANSFIELD – Following temporary closures for improvement projects, Kingwood Center Gardens is celebrating the re-opening of the Peacock Playhouse and the Storybook Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. The Peacock Playhouse recently was refreshed and upgraded. The intentional redesign and expansion of educational opportunities will improve children’s...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy