Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Columbus home prices drop, Worthington named third hottest market in U.S.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A housing report by Columbus Realtors has revealed homebuyers are seeing relief as the prices for central Ohio homes slowly begin to decrease. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for July found the average sales price for a home dropped over $8,000 since June. The drop is the first sign of […]
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Eat In Downtown Columbus
When it comes to good food, Columbus doesn’t mess around. From our suburbs to our urban core, there are restaurants with great vibes producing incredible food for residents and visitors alike. There are fun, family-friendly restaurants, cozy historic restaurants, and even some fancy, fine dining spots. Whether you’re new...
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
Van Wert, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Defiance Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on August 30, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
columbusmonthly.com
Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines
The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
rejournals.com
PCCP provides financing for acquisition of 1.1-million-square-foot industrial facility in Columbus market
PCCP, LLC has provided a senior loan to Stonemont Financial Group for the acquisition of West Jeff One, a newly constructed, 1.1-million-square-foot Class-A industrial warehouse facility. The asset is located along Route 40 and just south of I-70 in the West Jefferson submarket of Columbus, Ohio. Situated on 61.61 acres...
Comments / 0