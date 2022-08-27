Michigan high school football: photos from Lapeer vs. Ann Arbor Huron's Battle at the Big House

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Grand Blanc star Kate Brody explains how she shot record-setting 62 at The Fortress
FLINT – Kate Brody proved how important a good short game can be in golf during a recent match at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. Brody was so dialed in that she hit every green in regulation and had just one putt longer than 15 feet. The result?. A record-shattering...
WXYZ
College football is back! Here's how to watch Michigan, Michigan State & more this week
7 p.m. ET in Stillwater, Okla.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
fox2detroit.com
Truck pulling camper flips along I-75 in northern Michigan after tire blowout
ELLIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck and camper flapped along a northern Michigan freeway after a tire blew Sunday. Police said a tire on the 2007 Dodge Ram blew out and the rotor separated, causing the driver to lose control on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township around 12:55 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
nbc25news.com
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
MLive.com
Catching a record: Concord’s Mehki Wingfield breaks 8-man state record
CONCORD -- It took one week for Mehki Wingfield to have a record-breaking performance,. The Concord wide receiver grabbed 17 catches in the Yellowjackets’ season-opener Friday against Climax-Scotts. “I didn’t even realize it until the next morning,” he said. “I was just trying to play football, help my team...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Students’ return to MSU brings overcrowding
EAST LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – College students are also back on campus and Michigan State University made the start of the school year official with the fall welcome event for its freshman class. This year’s freshmen class is the largest class size in the university’s history. But with that many students coming onto campus, and […]
1051thebounce.com
4 Michigan Cities Inside the Top 30 Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Detroit News
'We all hate each other': Lucido-Hackel battle embroils Macomb County government
Macomb County has become embroiled in a fight between longtime county Executive Mark Hackel and new Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido that includes a court battle over prosecutor's office jobs and an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Lucido. Lucido calls the county-funded investigation by an outside law firm a...
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
Michigan girl dies after touching downed power line
MONROE, Michigan — A 14-year-old girl died Monday night after she mistakenly touched a power line that had been downed during thunderstorms in the area, police say. The girl reportedly was walking with a friend in the backyard of her home at about 7:40 p.m. and believed she could smell a bonfire, police say. The girl reached for what she though was a stick, but it was a charged electrical line.
This winter: Memorable for all the wrong reasons, Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts
Better get your shovels and warm clothes ready for the winter of 2022-23, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The 2023 edition went on sale Aug. 30. It is calling for “A Tale of Two Winters.”. “Depending on where you live, this will be the best of winters...
PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
Amazon cancels Ypsilanti-area warehouse, delays building new facility near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Last winter, online retail giant Amazon appeared poised to make a major expansion of its delivery network in Washtenaw County, moving to break ground on a new warehouse just outside Ann Arbor in 2022, while another proposed facility less than 10 miles away advanced through the governmental approval process near Ypsilanti.
Scorebook Live
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT
The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.https://www.scorebooklive.com
Comments / 1