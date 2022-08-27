ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan high school football: photos from Lapeer vs. Ann Arbor Huron's Battle at the Big House

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rXKj8_0hXLQm7m00

Lapeer defeated Ann Arbor Huron 32-2 Friday night at the Big House.

Click here to see scores from around Michigan.

Check out how Michigan's top-25 teams fared in week 1.

Lapeer vs. Ann Arbor Huron, Aug. 26

Photos by Julia Schachinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P276f_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5IRU_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICjml_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbDur_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCVlo_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uQBK_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zkTCj_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiQ5r_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXPQN_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpAT3_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVdOU_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451ifC_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrOSx_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POIrN_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkHgY_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ri2Ow_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awByY_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0lXE_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbQbb_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7TWe_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHF70_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UENCD_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2peSBH_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Ap5Q_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oj6b_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1Plf_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gtPfl_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYQIU_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tGvK1_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LwKg_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyaL5_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lURy_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etHKu_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbsN8_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5yNA_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtFnh_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYywL_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRNat_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OP82r_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyh2K_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxkEE_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xsrmp_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaQUd_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcruB_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WeKWW_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0NnY_0hXLQm7m00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4fU3_0hXLQm7m00

