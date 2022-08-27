Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Metamora Evergreen claims close encounter of the winning kind over Liberty Center
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Metamora Evergreen nabbed it to nudge past Liberty Center 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Liberty Center faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Ottawa-Glandorf on August 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School. For more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion
GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
richlandsource.com
Share A. Hruska
Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
richlandsource.com
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
richlandsource.com
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
richlandsource.com
Myrna Sue Seaman
Myrna Sue Seaman, age 74, a lifelong resident of Shelby, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022 after a short illness at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Hospice Unit. Myrna was born on February 20, 1948 in Shelby to the late Donald Paul and Clara Belle (Sisinger) Knee and was a 1966 graduate of Shelby High School. Following high school, Myrna began a career with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed for 27 years until its closing. At that time, a forced career change brought her into the medical coding field at MedCentral Mansfield Hospital where she worked for 15 years until her retirement.
richlandsource.com
Joyce A. Snyder
Joyce Ann Snyder, 90, of Galion passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 30, 2022, at her home. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Snyder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
New program will recognize Bucyrus students for kindness
BUCYRUS - The Bucyrus City Schools is excited to announce the start of a new program designed to encourage and recognize kindness by students throughout the district. Stoney’s Kind Kids will recognize 4 students, two from the Bucyrus Elementary School and two from the Bucyrus Secondary School, who display kindness towards fellow classmates, teachers, staff, volunteers, and others each month throughout the school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman
Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
richlandsource.com
William "Bill" Harkins
Bill Harkins always thought himself a lucky man and took great pride in having a St Patrick’s Day birthday. Bill passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 after several months of declining health. Born William Doerrer Harkins in Mansfield, Ohio on March 17, 1933 to Samuel and Naomi Harkins, Bill was the 5th generation in his German-Irish-Welsh-Scottish family to live in the Richland and Ashland County areas. He loved his community and enjoyed nothing more than a breakfast at Paul Revere’s Restaurant to say hello to Earl or a meal at the Mansfield Restaurant to catch up with Jimmy.
richlandsource.com
David M. Oates
MANSFIELD: David M. Oates, age 77, of rural Richland County “God’s Country” passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022 following a sudden illness. Friends may call Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 5-8 pm in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life Service honoring Dave will be held Friday at 11 am. Friends may call the hour prior to the service and burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
richlandsource.com
Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
richlandsource.com
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
richlandsource.com
Plymouth High School announces 2022 Homecoming Court
PLYMOUTH -- Plymouth High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Each grade voted on one girl and one guy to represent their class. The court includes these youngsters:
richlandsource.com
Emergence of new opioid concerns Richland County authorities
MANSFIELD -- Bob Ball is all too aware of drug overdose deaths in Richland County. And the chief investigator for the county coroner's office worries it's going to get worse with the appearance in Ohio of nitazenes, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids that can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
richlandsource.com
Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
Comments / 0