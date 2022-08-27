Read full article on original website
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday. They say Wells has drastically improved from three days ago. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Wells was found unresponsive in his office with what is...
Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, it was announced on Wednesday. The award, given annually for more than 50 years by Multiplying Good, honors those who put others first. “I am humbled to be...
Rupp Arena announces Kane Brown show
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has announced a date for a major country artist. Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. His stop at Rupp Arena will be part of the U.S. leg of his global...
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone. Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes...
Chris Rodriguez will not play in UK football season opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops held his first game-week press conference of the season Monday morning. The season kicks things off on Saturday night against Miami of Ohio. One piece of information people were anticipating to hear at the press conference was the status of...
Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”. Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show. “There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said. Stoops and Calipari made headlines...
Kentucky girls hear ‘dream big’ message at women’s empowerment event
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Empowering and inspiring. Fifth-grade girls from four Lexington schools had the opportunity to hear from influential women Tuesday. The Rotary Club of Lexington After Hours partnered with BCTC and Fayette County Public Schools to empower young girls to dream big. WKYT’s Amber Philpott helped emcee the...
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths. Those who have lost loved ones shared their stories in hopes it may save someone else’s life. “Unfortunately, life goes on. But you never forget. Then when you have to stand still, and...
WATCH | Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Labor Day Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are closing the book on the month of August with a VERY nice weather day taking shape and that nice weather rolls into the first day or two of September. Once into the Labor Day Weekend, changes are set to take place with the increasing potential for a few showers and storms.
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
UPDATE: Victim identified following Wednesday morning shooting in Lexington
LEXINGON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner’s office has released the name of the victim in Wednesday morning’s shooting. The man has been identified as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. Police continue to investigate. UPDATE: 12:09 p.m.- LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The victim of Wednesday morning’s shooting has died.
