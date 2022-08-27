Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
richlandsource.com
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial
Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
sciotopost.com
Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Eat In Downtown Columbus
When it comes to good food, Columbus doesn’t mess around. From our suburbs to our urban core, there are restaurants with great vibes producing incredible food for residents and visitors alike. There are fun, family-friendly restaurants, cozy historic restaurants, and even some fancy, fine dining spots. Whether you’re new...
richlandsource.com
Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus
COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
richlandsource.com
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
columbusmonthly.com
Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in September
From the Nelsonville Music Festival to the Buckeyes’ first game to the most robust fall arts season of the pandemic era, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Central Ohio over the next few weeks. Columbus Monthly. Raphael—The Power of Renaissance Imagery: The Dresden Tapestries and...
New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
WSYX ABC6
Nina Day, OSU's First Lady of Football gets her own team ready for the football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets ready for the big game this Saturday, another team is up for the challenge this football season too, his family. Day's wife, Nina knows football season means Ryan will be spending a lot of time at The...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
WSYX ABC6
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
Columbus parents react to new teachers’ contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 23 bargaining sessions and a three-day teacher strike, Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have signed a new teachers’ contract. “I’m sure that there’s always room for improvement, but the goal for labor contracts is usually progress, not perfection,” says Kristin McCormick, a CCS parent. She added there’s […]
Gene Smith Has Message For Ohio State Fans Before Notre Dame Game
With Ohio State's season opener set for this Saturday, athletic director Gene Smith has released a message for the fan base. Smith wants Buckeyes fans to arrive on time for this weekend's game. "We ask that you arrive to your seats early. This is a top-five opponent, and we need...
17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
