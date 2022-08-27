ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again

Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Eat In Downtown Columbus

When it comes to good food, Columbus doesn’t mess around. From our suburbs to our urban core, there are restaurants with great vibes producing incredible food for residents and visitors alike. There are fun, family-friendly restaurants, cozy historic restaurants, and even some fancy, fine dining spots. Whether you’re new...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio State convention for NAACP set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- The 92nd annual Ohio State Convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take place on Sept. 16 and 17 in Columbus, Ohio. "The Power of Us" is the theme for this year's conference which will be held at the Crowne Plaza Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in September

From the Nelsonville Music Festival to the Buckeyes’ first game to the most robust fall arts season of the pandemic era, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Central Ohio over the next few weeks. Columbus Monthly. Raphael—The Power of Renaissance Imagery: The Dresden Tapestries and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New charges for teen in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been indicted in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport. Columbus resident James Keys has been charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with discharging a firearm, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, court records show. Keys had originally been charged with […]
GROVEPORT, OH
WDTN

Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022

1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents react to new teachers’ contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After 23 bargaining sessions and a three-day teacher strike, Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association have signed a new teachers’ contract. “I’m sure that there’s always room for improvement, but the goal for labor contracts is usually progress, not perfection,” says Kristin McCormick, a CCS parent. She added there’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
COLUMBUS, OH

