Defiance, OH

richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GIBSONBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon

Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
WAUSEON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio recognizes Overdose Awareness Day, launches new naloxone website

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced Ohio will observe the state’s second annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and begin recognition of September’s Recovery Month. Established in 2021 by Senate Bill 30, Ohio Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise public awareness and remember...
OHIO STATE

