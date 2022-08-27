ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over 9 days

By Sydney Isenberg
 5 days ago
A man is accused of vandalizing 15 Aurora businesses over the course of nine days, as well as committing four aggravated robberies in April.

Johnathan Edward Abraham, 38, allegedly graffitied 15 businesses throughout the city from August 14 through August 22. The graffiti, which targeted white people and mentioned religious symbols, was discovered on businesses at The Gardens on Havana shopping center. More was located on stores in southeast Aurora.

"With shootings, there seems to be mass shootings all the time," said an Aurora resident named Jayme. "That's my biggest fear is if it's somebody targeting any particular person, race, age or anything like that."

Detectives with the Intelligence Unit and Gang and Robbery Investigations Team also connected Abraham to four aggravated robberies that happened in Aurora in April, police said Friday.

A tip from a community member led detectives to Abraham, according to Aurora police. He was arrested Friday afternoon by the Aurora Police Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team as he was leaving his home.

Abraham was booked into the Aurora Detention Center for aggravated robbery, criminal mischief and bias-motivated crime — property damage. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Abraham is accused of damaging the following businesses:

  • Wells Fargo — 1300 South Havana Street
  • Target — 1400 South Havana Street
  • Starbucks —1402 South Havana Street
  • Bank of the West — 1389 South Havana Street
  • Safeway —18730 East Hampden Avenue
  • Taco Bell — 3554 South Tower Road
  • Meineke — 18771 East Hampton Avenue
  • 1st Bank — 18600 East Hampden Avenue
  • Kohls — 18307 East Hampden Avenue
  • US Bank — 18101 East Hampden Avenue
  • Dairy Queen — 18121 East Hampden Avenue
  • Summer Valley Liquors — 16981 East Quincy Avenue
  • VASA Fitness — 16921 East Quincy Avenue
  • Lowes — 4455 South Buckley Road
  • Canvas Credit Union — 16900 East Quincy Road

He is also accused of robbing the following businesses in April:

  • Subway — 4343 South Buckley Road
  • KFC — 16901 East Quincy Avenue
  • Taco Bell — 3554 South Tower Road
  • Taste of Philly — 18121 East Hampden Avenue

