ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Central Catholic finally has a leg up on Berkeley Prep

By Chuck Frye
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hu9T_0hXLPzJm00
Clearwater Central Catholic sophomore quarterback Jershaun Newton keeps the Berkeley Prep defense on its toes in Friday's 24-7 Marauders victory. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

CLEARWATER — This was a victory that was a couple of seasons — and a couple of deflating defeats — in the making.

Riding out the maturation of a younger squad, Clearwater Central Catholic took its lumps, especially at the hands of Berkeley Prep. After running off three of four victories head-to-head during their state final four days, the Marauders dropped their last three meetings to the Bucs, including last year’s Class 3A region final.

“They remember what it felt like that night,” CCC coach Chris Harvey said Friday night. “And they don’t want things to end that way this year.”

Those now battle-tested Marauders impressively turned the tide in a season-opening 24-7 victory that never felt as close as the score indicated.

“It’s not that we haven’t been talented but this team’s a couple of years in the making,” Harvey said. “Now they’re aged and experienced and they’re ready to take on the challenge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuFkA_0hXLPzJm00
Clearwater Central Catholic tight end David Green gets hoisted after catching a touchdown pass. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

With the combination of a beefy defensive line with mobile edge rushers like quad captain Carson Schiavello and Ryan Gross, CCC kept Berkeley Prep’s offense bottled up all night, yielding only 117 total yards.

“We got a lot of pressure and forced (the Bucs) to throw the ball,” said Schiavello, who racked up three of the Marauders’ five sacks and added a forced fumble. “They missed on a lot of passes (going only 8-of-22) and they didn’t get any yardage whenever they ran the ball so it was good.”

Gross had three tackles for loss and quad captain Shane Elam added a forced fumble for the defense.

Field position was also an issue as the Bucs started eight of their 10 possessions within their own 25-yard line. This allowed CCC to take an early 2-0 lead when an errant snap deep in Berkeley territory flew over the punter’s head and through the end zone for a safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bW38U_0hXLPzJm00
Sophomore quarterback Jershaun Newton proved difficult to contain Friday night. [ SCOTT PURKS | Special to the Times ]

From there, despite suffering three lost fumbles and two in the red zone, the Marauder offense started to click behind Jershaun Newton and his savvy marshaling of a deceptive option offense.

Scrambling to turn long third-down plays into first downs, hitting on timely passes along the way, Newton lived up to his family’s history at the school.

“They don’t put no pressure on me,” Newton said of his talented relatives. “I just feel like I’m better than them.”

It showed in Week 1 as the sophomore finished with 219 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

“We work hard in practice, we put in more hours after practice, we worked hard this summer,” said Newton, who found senior David Green for an 8-yard touchdown and 9-2 halftime lead, then iced the game by turning a short Berkeley punt into a 2-yard rushing score.

Running back Lenwood Sapp (12 carries, 46 yards) added a 13-yard run to the house in the third quarter.

Berkeley’s lone score came when a blocked field goal set up a short field that quarterback Troy Reader converted into a 4-yard, fourth-down scoring pass to Damien Henderson.

“We made too many mistakes,” lamented Bucs coach Dominick Ciao.”Missed tackles, missed blocks, mistakes on special teams … We’ve got to get back at it. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators coming to Amalie Arena in December

The Florida Gators’ men’s basketball team is officially coming to Tampa. UF will play Ohio at Amalie Arena on Dec. 14, the Gators announced Wednesday. The opponent had not previously been announced. It will be UF’s first regular-season game in town since a 78-61 win over Belmont in 2016. Tickets go on sale Sept. 28.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Former Bucs defensive end Steve White dies at age 48

TAMPA — Steve White, who played six seasons as a defensive end for the Bucs, has died at the age of 48, according to several former teammates. Tyoka Jackson, a former Bucs and Rams defensive lineman, posted on Twitter Tuesday night that White had died. “#RIP to my road...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs plan to release wide receiver Tyler Johnson

TAMPA — The Bucs plan to release Tyler Johnson today as they begin to eliminate their surplus at wide receiver. Johnson, a third-year pro from Minnesota, had 36 catches for 360 yards last season. But he failed to get into the end zone. Although Johnson stood out in training...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Clearwater, FL
Education
Clearwater, FL
Football
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Football
Clearwater, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Troy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Marauders#Bucs#Ccc#Berkeley Prep
Tampa Bay Times

Rays put reliever Ryan Thompson on injured list, recall Ryan Yarbrough

MIAMI — The Rays have given reliever Ryan Thompson two extended stretches of rest this month, with five, four and six days between appearances. But it hasn’t seemed to cure what ails the side-arming right-hander, so now they will give him an extended break. Tampa Bay on Tuesday put Thompson on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Saturday) due to right triceps inflammation.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Yardbarker

Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide

The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
WAUSAU, WI
iheart.com

Former USF Guard Neena Pacholke's Cause Of Death Revealed

Neena Pacholke, a news anchor and former college basketball player, died by suicide over the weekend, her sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times on Monday (August 30) “My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” said Kaitlynn, who was teammates...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
75K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy