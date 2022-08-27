Read full article on original website
They always waiting till the last minute to do something all the time regarding these kids school. I really don’t understand it.
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
WJLA
DC schools skip lockdown drills as school safety funding drops
WASHINGTON (7News) — Gunfire less than a block from D.C.’s Bard High School sent the students and staff into lockdown Wednesday morning. It was the first time the school performed a lockdown since it opened in 2019, school records reviewed by 7News show. Another Wednesday morning shooting also...
WJLA
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
WJLA
First day of school in DC 'successful,' city and school officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Public School officials and others are calling the first day of school a success, despite come challenges, including HVAC work orders and the teacher shortage. “Last year we were overwhelmed on the first day of school with HVAC issues, leak issues. Those still exist in...
DMV parents can save on school lunches, local districts differ on costs for prepared meals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parents face multiple challenges sending their children back to school, including mounting costs for food and after a federal universal free meals program ended this summer. Funds approved by Congress ensured all school children had free lunch during the pandemic, but additional money to cover the cost for all students […]
D.C. Mayor reverses course on school vaccine requirement
Last week, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser put in place a policy that required students to be vaccinated to be eligible to attend classes. This policy applied to both public and private schools in the D.C. area.
WJLA
Bowie State sticks to graduation standards for education majors amid teacher shortage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Bowie State sticks to graduation standards for education majors amid teacher shortage. The school year is back in session for most districts across Maryland amid a teacher shortage and growing demands on educators. "There's too much work and people are being exploited and consequently...
Late Maryland mayor accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit.The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C. federal court, alleges that Ward committed wire fraud and theft using government money that is awarded annually to KIPP DC. The charter school network is a subset of the district's wider public school system, encompassing 20 schools and eight campuses where roughly 7,000 students are enrolled on a tuition-free basis, the lawsuit...
WJLA
Anne Arundel Co. parents demand delay to new school start times, threaten legal action
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — It’s the first week of school and already Anne Arundel County parents are pushing back against the new start times. They say the change has only made it harder for their children to get to class. They're even preparing to take this fight to court.
WJLA
Concerns grow about Montgomery County students transporting classmates to athletic events
Montgomery County, Md. — "I know so many who have gotten into accidents coming home from sporting events," Grace Simonson told 7News. It happened to her in October of 2021. She was transporting two field hockey teammates and slammed into the back of another vehicle. "My entire mood shifted...
Maryland State Department of Education announces new rebuilds grant program
The grant program will strengthen and expand Maryland early childhood program, the investment will address and overcome impact of pandemic on childcare and more.
popville.com
Butter Me Up opening T Street (and 14th, NW) location Friday!!
“Andre McCain, founder, and CEO of Butter Me Up, the breakfast sandwich concept that began as a pop-up in May 2020 from HalfSmoke restaurant, is pleased to announce the Friday, September 2, opening of his second brick-and-mortar location in the bustling Logan Circle neighborhood at 1409 T Street, NW, 20009. Patrons can anticipate innovate, yet familiar breakfast staples at the new Butter Me Up 14th Street location, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
DC businesses, leaders, residents rally for a safer city amid recent spike in violence
WASHINGTON — Neighbors, business owners and community leaders in D.C. gathered for a peace rally and walk Wednesday evening on H Street, NE. The walk was organized just days after a Washington Commanders’ Rookie Running Back Brian Robinson was shot during a daytime robbery attempt. But folks who live and work along H Street said this high-profile crime was just the latest in a string of violence that has them on edge.
NBC Washington
PGCPS Students Go Back to School Amid Staffing Shortages, Potential Mask Changes
Students headed back to school Monday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, as the district coped with a teacher shortage and bus driver shortage. Students began the school year with a mask mandate, but the schools CEO said she expects a change soon. Prince George's County Public Schools CEO Monica...
School Superintendents Head for the Exits
In January 2021, after five years as superintendent of schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jack Smith announced that he was retiring, effective June 1. A lifelong educator—he’d been a classroom teacher, principal, and curriculum director, among other jobs—Smith will readily tell you the decision was personal. His wife was already living 600 miles away in southern Maine, helping care for a grandson who’d undergone reconstructive heart surgery as an infant. She’d planned to return to Maryland after his recovery, but Covid-19 quarantines put an end to those plans.
WJLA
Masks to be optional for PGCPS students starting next week: Superintendent
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Schools is welcoming all students back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. They are masked for now but the system is likely going mask optional starting next week. System CEO Monica Goldson is hoping for a normal school year.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
WJLA
Catholic Archdiocese of Washington students head back to class
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — It's back to class for more than 24,000 students in the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, which includes the District and parts of Maryland. The Archdiocese implemented rolling opening dates. By the numbers, the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington runs 90 schools, preschool through high school—the...
Former MD Mayor Who Died In January Accused Of Embezzling $2.2M From Schools
Kevin Ward, the late and former mayor of Hyattsville, allegedly stole over $2 million from D.C. charter schools, NBC4 Washington reported. Ward, who died by suicide in January, used the money to buy personal property, such as luxury cars, instead of using it to buy computers and tablets for students, the website said.
WJLA
Video shows Anne Arundel County students standing in the aisle of overcrowded bus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first week of Anne Arundel County’s school year is off to a bumpy start. “Even just now it gave me the chills. I mean, my blood pressure really just dropped out,” said parent Aimee Wukitch. Not only are more than 40 bus routes...
WJLA
Chief Contee hosts community meeting to hear young people's perspective on gun violence
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Flashing police lights and crime scene tape blocking off streets in D.C. once again Wednesday morning. A teen shot two others near IDEA Public Charter School. "Kids, pre-k kids on their third day of school, their parents are having to talk to them about this...
