Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garden-Fresh Grilled Veggie Pizza
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Garden-Fresh Grilled Veggie Pizza – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Use the last bit of your garden goodies to create this amazing spread!. Ingredients. 3 tablespoons olive oil. 3 garlic cloves, minced. 3 medium tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices. 1 large...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Thursday – Sunny, with a...
explore venango
Clarion Dunkin’ Will Open on September 12
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The area’s first Dunkin’ will be opening soon in Clarion. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) The popular coffee shop chain will open at 639 Main Street on Monday, September 12, according to Mike Zappone, Construction and Property Manager for Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group.
explore venango
New Bourbon Stave Mill Groundbreaking Signals Beginning of $14.6MM Investment in Clarion County
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)— The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning at the Clarion County YMCA for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage’s newest stave mill. The ceremony, which was originally set to take place at the new mill’s location on Thompson Road near Corisca in Clarion Township, was moved to the YMCA due to weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
SPONSORED: Save Big at Faller’s Furniture and Mattress Labor Sale Event!
CLARION, Pa (EYT)– Faller’s Labor Day Mattress Sale is happening now through September 12th!. Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and free delivery on most purchases. Be sure to grab your instant mattress savings coupon here!. Faller’s Furniture Hours:. Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday...
explore venango
SPONSORED: Don’t Get Left in the Dark; Get Your Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builder’s Supply.
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply keeps a full line of Kohler Generators in stock so you don’t have to be left in the dark!. Keep your power on even when the power is out. Pick up a Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builders Supply and never lose power again.
explore venango
Karen Lee Emings
Karen Lee Emings, 80, of North Apollo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Washington Twp. She was born on Friday November 28, 1941 in New Bethlehem, Pa. The daughter of the late Williard Demerle and Clara Geraldine Anthony Hayes. Before her retirement, she was...
explore venango
September Swim Lesson Registration Available at Oil City YMCA
OIL CITY, Pa. – Registration for September Swim Lessons is now available at the Oil City YMCA. Group Swim Lessons are held monthly for ages six months to 18 years. Register by the first day of each month. Pricing is included on the registration form. ME & MY SHADOW—Infant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Has Been Successfully Treating Cardiopulmonary Conditions for Over 20 Years
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Heart disease and heart failure are systemic cardiovascular diseases. They can affect exercise tolerance, endurance, and quality of life. Heart diseases make it difficult for a person’s heart to keep up with their body’s daily demands. Heart disease is widespread. It resulted in...
explore venango
Wayne Samuel Roach
Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side. Born on December 4, 1934, he was the son of the late George S. and Laura D. Swihart Roach. He graduated...
explore venango
Tina M. Lorenz
Tina M. Lorenz, 65, of Lincolnton, North Carolina and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Born on October 24, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harold Gale and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer. Tina worked...
explore venango
Shirley L. Kope
Shirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life. She was born on February 20, 1936 in Franklin, PA to John Blair and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Area Native and Global Music Award Winner Katherine ‘Kat’ Farnham in Foxburg
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is bringing 9-Time Global Music Award winning and internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter/pianist Katherine “Kool Kat” Farnham back to the region. Farnham and her three piece band back–-Denny Jiosa, guitar; Roy Vogt, bass; and Rich Adams, drums–will be performing...
explore venango
Rick’s Racing Roundup: Lots of Big Shows Coming Up in Area as Season Winds Down
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Labor Day means the local racing season is starting to wind down but there are still plenty of big shows coming up in the area to close out the 2022 season. (Pictured above: AJ Flick won in exciting fashion on Sunday and clinched the championship...
explore venango
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis
Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township Supervisor, passed away August 29, 2022 in his home after a period of declining health. Robert was born April 4, 1934 to Floyd D. Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis in Williamsburg. He was...
explore venango
Sandra D. Barnett
Sandra D. Barnett, 70, of Brookville, died early Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health. Born on July 24, 1952 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Lorna Lowmaster Miller. She was a graduate of Brookville High School and prior...
explore venango
Alton Z. Hall -“Junior”
Alton Z. Hall -“Junior”, age 89, of East Hickory, PA, died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA. He was born August 13, 1933 in East Hickory, son of the late Alton Gus and Effie (Zuendel) Hall. He graduated from Hickory Township...
explore venango
AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average...
explore venango
Ronald John (Ron) Hoag
Ronald John (Ron) Hoag, 88, of Erie passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022, following a short illness. Just as he dealt with all challenges in his life, Ron managed his illness with strength, courage, and grace. He chose to spend his final days at home surrounded by his loved...
explore venango
Fred Allen Bigley Jr.
It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr., or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends. Born October 5, 1974 in Oil City to Fred Allen Bigley Sr. And Deborah J. Morris Bigley.
Comments / 0