Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
T light rail back in service after car caught fire at South Hills Village station
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A T station was evacuated after one of the cars caught fire. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the South Hills Village light rail station was cleared after a rail car caught fire shortly after 2 p.m. PRT said the fire was caused by overhead power...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%
Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 people hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle, car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident shut down a portion of a major road in Ross Township and sent two people to the hospital. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the crash is at 1140 Perry Highway. Units were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. Ross Township police...
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
Motorcycle Accident Shuts Down Part of Highway in Ross Township
Allegheny County police confirmed that there was a two vehicle crash on Perry Highway in Ross Township at approximately 11:25 a.m. A portion of the highway closed as the scene is processed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
cranberryeagle.com
State offices encourage sober driving this weekend
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly. According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend last year from Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Comments / 0