Butler County, PA

beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Broom sale, bingos, car shows

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County’s jobless rate remains at 4.2%

Butler County's jobless rate was unchanged from June to July, remaining the lowest in the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area at 4.2%, while the seasonally adjusted rate fell by a half-percentage point to 3.6%. Data released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the state Department of Labor & Industry showed Butler County’s...
wtae.com

One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
foodmanufacturing.com

Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
explore venango

Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
cranberryeagle.com

State offices encourage sober driving this weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly. According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend last year from Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.
beavercountyradio.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
