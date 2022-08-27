Read full article on original website
Related
cartercountysports.com
Hampton Improves To No. 1 In Class 2A Poll
There is a new No. 1 in Class 2A. Hampton was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest AP Tennessee Prep Football poll after Week 2 action. Elizabethton and Cloudland received votes in their respective classes. In Class 2A, Hampton received 12-of-14 first-place votes in the latest poll...
Johnson City Press
One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville
It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
NC State football vs App State home-and-home? Wolfpack will make first trip to Boone
It will be the Wolfpack’s first trip to Boone and the first game between the schools since 2006. The Pack and App State have played six times, all in Raleigh, and N.C. State has won all six.
Go Blue Ridge
Construction will not be slowing down for the UNC Game
Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Tennessean
‘Cleetus and Cars’ coming to Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 1) – Before NASCAR brings the Cup Series Playoffs to Bristol Motor Speedway later this month, popular YouTuber, Cleetus McFarland, will be bringing his ‘Cleetus and Cars’ event to the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4. McFarland has a large following on his YouTube channel with over three million subscribers. His content is centered around cars, boats, trucks and anything else with an engine that can go fast.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
New Play Set In Western North Carolina
Parkway Playhouse is proud to present In the Middle of Nowhere written by local playwright Bret Murphy and set right here in Western North Carolina! The show runs on August 27, 28, September 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10. In the Middle of Nowhere tells the story of Cynthia Scott,...
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
wataugaonline.com
Boone Police seek missing juvenile Madison Hayes
The Boone Police Department is seeing runaway juvenile Madison Hayes. She is 16 years old, W/F, 5'06, 135 lbs. She may or may not be wearing glasses and was last known to have black hair. She was last seen in the area of New Market Center on August 27, 2022. She may be in Ashe, Watauga or Avery Counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing […]
elizabethton.com
ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE
More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash
EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
wvlt.tv
Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for ‘prowler with firearm’
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on a “prowler with a firearm.”. The person was spotted at 6135 Sky High Ct. in Whitesburg, HCSO officials said. According to neighbors, the man was heard knocking and tapping on windows...
Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
Burke Co. school put on lockdown after man runs on campus with gun, authorities say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County school was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man jumped out of a stolen car with a gun and ran behind the school, authorities said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that deputies were looking for two men wanted for stealing a...
wcyb.com
VSP: Driver of pickup injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The driver of a pickup truck was taken to Johnson City Medical Center Wednesday following a crash on Interstate 81 near Glade Spring, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the driver of a Ford F150 was going south on Interstate 81 when...
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Sheriff's Office offering $1,000 reward for information on Brandon Carrier
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Clay Carrier. Carrier is a person of interest in an investigation of remains found late in the evening of Aug. 23 in a burned vehicle.
Comments / 0