Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO