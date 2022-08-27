ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

cartercountysports.com

Hampton Improves To No. 1 In Class 2A Poll

There is a new No. 1 in Class 2A. Hampton was ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in the latest AP Tennessee Prep Football poll after Week 2 action. Elizabethton and Cloudland received votes in their respective classes. In Class 2A, Hampton received 12-of-14 first-place votes in the latest poll...
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville

It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Go Blue Ridge

Construction will not be slowing down for the UNC Game

Despite the busy weekend we have ahead of us due to the app State versus UNC game construction in the town of Boone will continue. As of this week the northbound lane of S. Depot St. beginning at the intersection of King Street and S. Depot St. and ending at the intersection of S. Depot St. and Howard Street will be closed periodically throughout this week for sidewalk construction for more information on this closure and future closures call public works at (828) 268-6230.
BOONE, NC
Local
Tennessee Sports
Carter County, TN
Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
East Tennessean

‘Cleetus and Cars’ coming to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 1) – Before NASCAR brings the Cup Series Playoffs to Bristol Motor Speedway later this month, popular YouTuber, Cleetus McFarland, will be bringing his ‘Cleetus and Cars’ event to the “World’s Fastest Half Mile” on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4. McFarland has a large following on his YouTube channel with over three million subscribers. His content is centered around cars, boats, trucks and anything else with an engine that can go fast.
BRISTOL, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

New Play Set In Western North Carolina

Parkway Playhouse is proud to present In the Middle of Nowhere written by local playwright Bret Murphy and set right here in Western North Carolina! The show runs on August 27, 28, September 2, 3, 4, 9, and 10. In the Middle of Nowhere tells the story of Cynthia Scott,...
BURNSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
BRISTOL, TN
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police seek missing juvenile Madison Hayes

The Boone Police Department is seeing runaway juvenile Madison Hayes. She is 16 years old, W/F, 5'06, 135 lbs. She may or may not be wearing glasses and was last known to have black hair. She was last seen in the area of New Market Center on August 27, 2022. She may be in Ashe, Watauga or Avery Counties.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City

Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery

A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Several localities receiving grants from American Rescue Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six grants totaling $37,910,909 will flow into several localities, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grants, which stem from the American Rescue Plan that became effective on March 11, 2021, aim to stimulate growth and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

ROCKIN’ ON THE DOE

More than 4,000 enthusiastic music lovers packed downtown Elizabethton near the Covered Bridge Park Saturday night, clapping, dancing and singing with Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, at Rockin’ On The Doe. The show opened with a performance by Dwayne Morris. The event was the “grand finale” for the Elizabethton...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist, pedestrian dead following Carter Co. crash

EDITOR’S NOTE (8/26 at 11:52 a.m.): This story has been updated to reflect clarification provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 91 Thursday around 3:20 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) crash report states that a motorcyclist, identified as Billy Hilton Jr., […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Roan Mountain man sentenced after 2018 crash injures children

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously facing several charges for a 2018 crash has been sentenced in Carter County court. Marc Trubiano, of Roan Mountain, appeared in Carter County Circuit Court on Monday. Trubiano’s charges stemmed from a crash along State Route 362 Mary Patton Highway in November 2018. The Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

