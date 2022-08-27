ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Heights, OH

Boxed in: Ashtabula Edgewood's defense bottles Painesville Harvey's attack

Ashtabula Edgewood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Painesville Harvey cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30.
Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield

Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30.
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action.
Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30.
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team's longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North

Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.
Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30.
Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort

Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer.
Looking for a 'solid sandwich'? Check out Grum's -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland's Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother.
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Community support helps WHS secure new football helmets

The Wauseon football team is donning new Xenith helmets this year thanks to a donation by the Cleveland Browns. The helmets were delivered to the school on Thursday, Aug. 18, one day prior to the Indians' first game against Fairview.
