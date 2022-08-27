Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Columbia searching for better blocking from O-line in matchup with Union County
Buchholz gave teams the blueprint for beating Columbia. Rush three and drop eight into coverage. Prove the Tigers can beat it. Columbia’s offensive line couldn’t last week. The unit to block a…
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Coordinators, defensive tackle focal points for Fort White vs. Newberry.
FORT WHITE — Even though he wasn’t on the visiting sideline at that point, Lee Dorsett knows the recent history of his team against Newberry. He’s also reminded, in looking at the opposing coaching…
Lake City Reporter
PREP SPORTS: Suwannee pauses all contests with Columbia indefinitely due to safety concerns
A local sports rivalry has been benched — at least temporarily. After Columbia High and Suwannee High met in a Preseason Classic football game at Langford Stadium on Aug. 19, Suwannee County School…
Lake City Reporter
Sewing up Eagle Scout: Pillow project has Beichner on verge of history
A Columbia County teen has an Eagle Scout rank all but sewn up. When Skylar Beichner walked into the local Guardian ad Litem office Monday morning with bags of pillows for children in foster care,…
Lake City Reporter
Balanced county budget ready for hearings
Commission eyes $50 fire service fee increase. Columbia County’s budget is ready for its public presentation. At a special meeting Tuesday morning, the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners offered no alterations to the county’s budget…
Lake City Reporter
Services rebranded as ACV Health
DOWLING PARK — There’s a new name but the same convenient, compassionate healthcare services provided at Advent Christian Village. ACV has announced many of its healthcare services have been…
