Canal Fulton, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North

Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Kirtland took on Geneva on August 23 at Geneva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Bishop Hartley slips past Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Yes, Columbus Bishop Hartley looked relaxed while edging Pataskala Watkins Memorial, but no autographs please after its 2-1 victory in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Columbus Bishop Hartley as the first half ended.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North triggers avalanche over Lyndhurst Brush

Eastlake North's river of goals eventually washed away Lyndhurst Brush in an 8-1 cavalcade in Ohio boys soccer on August 30. The last time Eastlake North and Lyndhurst Brush played in a 4-2 game on August 31, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
LYNDHURST, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort

Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Boxed in: Ashtabula Edgewood's defense bottles Painesville Harvey's attack

Ashtabula Edgewood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Painesville Harvey cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic

Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire takes victory lap past Mantua Crestwood

Burton Berkshire controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Mantua Crestwood in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 8-1 game on August 31, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JEFFERSON, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Shoe Sensation coming to Bucyrus on Oct. 1

BUCYRUS -- National footware retailer Shoe Sensation has made public that it will be opening a new location in Bucyrus on Oct. 1. The 6,000-square-foot store will be located at the East Pointe Plaza shopping center located at 131 S. Stetzer Rd. and will be hiring up to 10 new employees.
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio 598 project moves to Phase 2 in Galion

GALION – The contractor will prepare for Phase 2 of the State Route 598 widening project this week, according to Galion city officials. On Sept. 1 and 2, the concrete barrier wall that separates the work zone from thru traffic will be relocated and the traffic pattern will change.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH

