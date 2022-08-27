Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Van Wert kicks off county fair
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!. Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
richlandsource.com
Metamora Evergreen claims close encounter of the winning kind over Liberty Center
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Metamora Evergreen nabbed it to nudge past Liberty Center 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Liberty Center faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Ottawa-Glandorf on August 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School. For more, click here.
Lima News
Three Lima Senior football players suspended
LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Archbold's win over Wauseon
Archbold played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 2-0 verdict over Wauseon in Ohio girls soccer on August 30. Last season, Wauseon and Archbold faced off on September 16, 2021 at Wauseon High School. For a full recap, click here.
WANE-TV
Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville shuts off the power on Springfield
Dayton Centerville earned its community's accolades after a 7-1 win over Springfield on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The last time Dayton Centerville and Springfield played in a 7-0 game on September 17, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Times-Bulletin
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting
Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
hometownstations.com
Kalida Pioneer Days celebrating 150th Anniversary this year
KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - It is the oldest festival in the State of Ohio, and it is getting ready to celebrate its century-and-a-half anniversary. Kalida Pioneer Days starts its 150th year on September 8th. To get ready for their historic weekend, they unveiled a couple of plaques on Sunday at Pioneer Park to mark the occasion. The one on the outside of the park that notes the 150 years of the festival and soon their will be a historical marker at the location too, to celebrate Pioneer Days being around since 1872. Getting the historical marker has been a three year process, and unfortunately, because of pandemic delays, it will not be done in time for the festival. But that is not going to stop all the fun and thousands of people coming to Kalida to be a part of history.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
ODNR: Large portion of Indian Lake to be open for boaters Labor Day
LOGAN COUNTY — Heading into Labor Day weekend the Ohio Department of National Resources said more than 75 percent of Indian Lake will be open for boaters to use. This comes after workers spent all summer trying to remove these weeds. ODNR used machine called “Lake Rakers” to cut...
Village of Covington to host groundbreaking ceremony for first new park in over 100 years
MIAMI COUNTY — This week the Village of Covington will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first new park in over 100 years. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. at the location of the future park at 25 Grant Street. The construction of Schoolhouse...
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
dayton.com
Springfield diner moving to new location
A Springfield diner will be moving to a new location later this year after outgrowing its current location. Mundy’s Diner, currently at 920 Selma Road, will be moving into a new building within the next six to eight months. Owner Tammy Mundy said her business outgrew her current building,...
