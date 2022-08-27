ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield

Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort

Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Kirtland took on Geneva on August 23 at Geneva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Share A. Hruska

Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
MANSFIELD, OH
Radio Ink

Canton Ohio Fundraiser Tops $2M

The News/Talk 1480 WHBC & Mix 94.1 ‘Aultcare Wish-a-thon’ has passed the $2 Million mark. The Alpha Media Canton, OH stations 36 hour event this year raised nearly $230,000 for “Wishes Can Happen”. “It is amazing It took 10 years of the event to reach the...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident

AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
AVON, OH
richlandsource.com

Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman

Pastor Moses Elliot Kingman, 63, of Mansfield, passed from this world to the arms of Jesus Christ into eternal life on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born September 8, 1958 in Cleveland, Ohio. Moses served his country in the U.S. Army and was an avid RV man. He loved to travel locally. He also loved to fish, barbecue, and enjoy being with family, but mainly he loved God and the divine Word of God. He was a family-oriented person, always extending his hand to help a neighbor or a person in need, always ready to pray for a need, always extending a helping hand, to be helpful to a friend or anyone who asked. That was the nature of Pastor Moses.
MANSFIELD, OH

