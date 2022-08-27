Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a job? Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosts local job fair for Metro Detroiters
DETROIT – The largest inland port in the state is searching for people looking for a job. The Detroit-Wayne County Port Authority hosted a job fair for those interested in working on ships, in ports or in logistics. Six employers were looking to fill over 100 positions. Evans Distributions...
HometownLife.com
Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations
A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
deadlinedetroit.com
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
Detroit nurse to transform Linwood-Dexter block into business complex starting with fresh food market
Sonya Greene says she was inspired by the disproportionate health impact COVID-19 had on Black communities
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report
A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area. Here were some highlights of the analysis. What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?
Detroit News
Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures
Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
HometownLife.com
You're not imagining it. There is more road work, and it's here to stay for next few years
It's been the summer of detours for some metro Detroit communities. And road work season isn't over yet. Drivers can expect some closures and delays to continue through at least part of November. According to roads officials at the county and state level, the heavy road work drivers are experiencing...
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do Labor Day Weekend in Metro Detroit
September 1 - 5 91st Annual Romeo Peach Festival, Village of Romeo. Head north to the "country" to celebrate summer's end and Labor Day in the charming Village of Romeo! With carnival rides, Beers Around the World, concerts, booths, crafts, kids activities and more, this is an event you won't want to miss. Read about the full lineup of events and activities, and purchase your tickets at discoveringromeo.org.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Detroit News
Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review
Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police break down how 2 women, 2 men in Metro Detroit helped move trash bags of drugs sold on dark web
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Officials said two women and two men were part of a dark web operation in Metro Detroit that involved moving garbage bags full of drugs and mailing orders individually from a post office. ‘Large-scale dark web drug vendor’. Officials said they began an investigation in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul
A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
rejournals.com
Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires
Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
plymouthvoice.com
Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing
Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
HometownLife.com
Starbucks possibly coming to Farmington Hills shopping center
Ordering Frappuccinos in southeast Farmington Hills may get much easier in the near future. It'll just take a decision from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals. Plans for a stand-alone Starbucks have come before the city with the Seattle-based coffee giant looking to open a new store in the vacant buildings in the southeast corner of the West River shopping center at 30000 Grand River.
Detroit News
Detroit is losing a cop nearly every day: 'A lot of officers are saying: Screw it'
Detroit — During a summer of multiple mass shootings, an explosion in carjackings and random gun violence, dozens of Detroit cops are leaving the police force for neighboring agencies, despite the city's efforts to stem the blue flight to the suburbs. The Detroit Police Department has lost 223 sworn...
