Romulus, MI

HometownLife.com

Longtime gas station on Livonia's eastern border prepares for massive renovations

A longtime Livonia gas station is about to see some major improvements. The Sunoco at 27417 Five Mile on the southwest corner of Inkster is set for a massive overhaul, including a brand-new look and expansion for the convenience store. The station — around since the 1950s and last receiving a renovation in the early 1970s — will drop its auto repair bays, instead expanding the retail shop inside. It will also feature a new, modern look on the exterior.
LIVONIA, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
City
Romulus, MI
Cars 108

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Power outages prompt second day of Metro Detroit school closures

Dozens of schools across southeast Michigan canceled school for a second day on Wednesday due to power outages in the wake of severe Monday storms and wasn't clear if power would be restored by Thursday either. The closures come just days after many Metro Detroit districts started the 2022-2023 school...
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do Labor Day Weekend in Metro Detroit

September 1 - 5 91st Annual Romeo Peach Festival, Village of Romeo. Head north to the "country" to celebrate summer's end and Labor Day in the charming Village of Romeo! With carnival rides, Beers Around the World, concerts, booths, crafts, kids activities and more, this is an event you won't want to miss. Read about the full lineup of events and activities, and purchase your tickets at discoveringromeo.org.
DETROIT, MI
Jobs
Detroit News

Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New restaurant in Detroit offers food for the soul

A new takeout spot on Detroit’s eastside is dishing out food for the soul in the form of ribs, mac n’ cheese, candied yams and so much more. Tiffani Swint and Travez Daniel are the mother-son duo behind the restaurant called Soul 2 Go. Daniel said opening the restaurant was a learning and growing experience where he had a lot of support from his family and friends. The Motor City Match program also helped him become a Detroit entrepreneur.
DETROIT, MI
rejournals.com

Michigan’s Farbman Group makes three new hires

Southfield, Michigan-based Farbman Group recently made three new hires at the firm’s corporate office. Nelly Couch was hired as a property manager to assist with the firm’s Michigan-based buildings under management. Couch brings years of experience working in the commercial real estate industry as a former director of operations for a commercial cleaning company.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Broken shock absorbers, bent wheels, flat tires and cussing

Aug. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. At long last relief is in sight for Plymouth motorists who for years have suffered the rough railroad surface crossing at North Main Street and Amelia. The repairs underway by CSX will provide a brand-new panel, ties, plates and fasteners an occurrence that only happens...
PLYMOUTH, MI
HometownLife.com

Starbucks possibly coming to Farmington Hills shopping center

Ordering Frappuccinos in southeast Farmington Hills may get much easier in the near future. It'll just take a decision from the city's Zoning Board of Appeals. Plans for a stand-alone Starbucks have come before the city with the Seattle-based coffee giant looking to open a new store in the vacant buildings in the southeast corner of the West River shopping center at 30000 Grand River.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

