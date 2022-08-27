ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield

Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North

Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal

Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort

Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Boxed in: Ashtabula Edgewood's defense bottles Painesville Harvey's attack

Ashtabula Edgewood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Painesville Harvey cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For more, click here.
ASHTABULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic

Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JEFFERSON, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Share A. Hruska

Share A. Hruska

Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy

MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
MANSFIELD, OH

