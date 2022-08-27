Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Blank check: Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown writes off Chesterland West Geauga with nothing but zeroes
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown stopped Chesterland West Geauga to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on August 25 , Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a volleyball game...
Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field
MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
Chesterland West Geauga refuses to yield in shutout of Beachwood
Chesterland West Geauga's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Beachwood in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Chesterland West Geauga and Beachwood played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield
Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North
Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Score no more: Burton Berkshire's defense breaks down Middlefield Cardinal
Burton Berkshire's defense throttled Middlefield Cardinal, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in Ohio girls volleyball action on August 30. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort
Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown
ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood brawl to a draw
Geneva and Ashtabula Edgewood forged a 2-2 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Tuesday in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on August 30. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
Boxed in: Ashtabula Edgewood's defense bottles Painesville Harvey's attack
Ashtabula Edgewood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Painesville Harvey cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For more, click here.
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized
LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
Log Cabin Days set for Sept. 16 & 17 in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE -- Shorter days, cooler temperatures and sweet apple cider usher in the fall season, and with it Log Cabin Days at Hochstetler Log Homes in Loudonville. Join in the family friendly fun Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. One of the highlights of the event will be the log home tour, where visitors are able to go through up to 6 log homes and discover the casual, relaxing lifestyle that characterizes log home living.
Public invited to welcome home veterans Sept. 11 from Honor Bus trip
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is the location for the departure and arrival home of the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus trip. Members of the community are invited to welcome area veterans as they arrive home from Washington, D.C. on the night of Sept. 11 at Hawkins Corner located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Ontario. The Area Agency on Aging will track the veteran arrival time and will post on our Facebook page at facebook.com/aaa5ohio with updates.
Share A. Hruska
Sharon “Share” (Sheer) Hruska, 67, of Mansfield Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 29, 2022. She was born May 14, 1955 in Ashtabula, OH., daughter to Willard and Catherine (McGervey) Sheer, who preceded her in death. To plant a tree in memory...
Registration for fall programs is open at Richland Academy
MANSFIELD -- There is something for everyone at Richland Academy. New classes, lessons, and workshops are coming to RAA this fall in dance, music, visual arts, martial arts, and theatre. New classes are being unveiled on the newly launched Richland Academy website. New website features include: Online Registration, Online Payment,...
