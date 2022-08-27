Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South
Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Voice of America
Ukraine Lawmaker Questions Kyiv’s Strategic Partnership With Beijing
Washington — While China’s strategic partnership with Russia “without limits” has been widely reported since the start of the war in Ukraine, much less known is the strategic partnership Ukraine and China forged in 2011. Now, that partnership is being questioned by a key lawmaker in Ukraine.
Voice of America
UN Team Heads to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
A team of inspectors from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog headed Wednesday to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess safety and security issues at the Russian-controlled site. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the team he is leading will spend several days at the plant...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA on way to inspect Zaporizhzhia Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as shelling in its vicinity continues. The world reacts to the death of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. And, how those in the western state of Colorado came out to support Ukraine.
Voice of America
To Ukrainians, Gorbachev Remains an 'Imperialist'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path toward Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation there. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, triggered its demise in 1991,...
Voice of America
Iran Says it Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America
UN Inspectors Set to Start Work at Ukraine Nuclear Plant
U.N. nuclear inspectors expect to begin their work Thursday at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, assessing safety and security matters amid international concern that fighting in the area could endanger the facility. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters there has been “increased military activity, including...
Voice of America
The Last Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, Dies at 91
The last Soviet President, Mikhail Gorbachev, died Tuesday at the age of 91. Russian news agencies reported the news based on information from Moscow’s Central Clinic Hospital. Gorbachev’s office had earlier said that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Gorbachev became the leader of the Union of...
Voice of America
As Johnson Departs, Britain’s Next Leader Faces Daunting Challenges
London — A new prime minister will take power in Britain next week after the resignation of Boris Johnson in July, following a series of scandals. His successor faces a series of daunting economic and political challenges, while Britain’s allies — especially Ukraine — are watching closely.
Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral, Kremlin says
Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of the last Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, on Saturday because of schedule constraints, the Kremlin said.In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had paid his respects on Thursday morning by visiting Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, where Gorbachev died on Tuesday.The funeral will take place on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Gorbachev’s daughter and a spokesperson for his foundation. It is reported that it will take place in the famous Hall of Columns inside Moscow’s House of Unions, the same place where Josef Stalin’s body was put...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations
London — Negotiators from Iran and six world powers reportedly are close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Voice of America
Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Are Reminder of Fragile Security, Unresolved Issues
Washington — An agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, mediated over the weekend by the European Union and the U.S., settled a dispute over identity documents, but tensions over the matter, as well as license plates for ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo, are a reminder of the fragile stability in the region.
Voice of America
Iran Steps Up Underground Uranium Enrichment, IAEA Report Says
VIENNA — Iran is pressing ahead with its rollout of an upgrade to its advanced uranium enrichment program, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters on Monday showed, even as the West awaits Iran's response on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal. The first of three cascades,...
Voice of America
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms
The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
Voice of America
Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic
Seoul is circulating the idea of normalizing Washington-Pyongyang ties even before North Korea takes a potential step toward denuclearization, but experts said the notion is likely to be rejected by the U.S. as well as North Korea. As denuclearization is increasingly seen as an unlikely outcome amid stalled diplomacy and...
