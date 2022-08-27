ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Entergy gifts Beaumont over $14K for its energy efficiency upgrades

The city of Beaumont was recently recognized by Entergy for its energy efficiency upgrades. After replacing 104 fluorescent lights with 55 modern LED lights in the Beaumont Civic Center, the city received about $14,400 through the Entergy Texas Commercial Solutions program, according to a news release from Entergy. “Helping the...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money

A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
MySanAntonio

Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment

A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation

A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX

