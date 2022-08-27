Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont looking to allocate more funds to street repairs in 2023
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is paving the way for hundreds of thousands of dollars in street repairs. It's part of the Capital Improvement Program. Council talked about the work during a workshop Tuesday afternoon. The City is proposing to spend $755,000 on repairs to streets and drainage...
Beaumont man indicted after allegedly causing $57K worth of damages to Entergy sub-station in May
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was indicted Wednesday for allegedly causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to an Entergy sub-station in May. On May 14 at about 2:31 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Entergy sub-station located at 10764 Old Sour Lake Road.
MySanAntonio
Entergy gifts Beaumont over $14K for its energy efficiency upgrades
The city of Beaumont was recently recognized by Entergy for its energy efficiency upgrades. After replacing 104 fluorescent lights with 55 modern LED lights in the Beaumont Civic Center, the city received about $14,400 through the Entergy Texas Commercial Solutions program, according to a news release from Entergy. “Helping the...
kjas.com
Texas moved to Galveston for repair, Getz gives update on bringing her to Beaumont
For only the second time in seventy-four years, the Battleship Texas was moved out of her berth at the San Jacinto Battleground on Wednesday morning and was slowly and carefully being moved to Gulf Copper at Galveston Island where she’ll go into dry-dock and undergo much needed repair. One...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur woman set house on fire for insurance money
A 65-year-old Port Arthur woman who investigators believe set fire to her home in order to collect insurance money was indicted this week for arson. The woman reportedly lied about where she was when the fires occurred, as well as allegedly trying to get someone to set the fires, authorities said.
MySanAntonio
Local lawyer plans to build an office with attached apartment
A Beaumont lawyer requested a special use permit to construct a building that would include a law office and a two-bedroom residential apartment. Jonathan Vernon, a probate attorney at the Law Office of Jonathan Vernon, is planning to establish the building in the Central Business District at 681 Park St., according to a Beaumont City Council memo from Interim City Manager Chris Boone.
fox4beaumont.com
Governor adopts TxDOT $2.1 billion plan for US69/96 corridor and other projects
BEAUMONT — The Governor has approved a Texas Department of Transportation $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan that allocates nearly $2.1 billion in projects for the Beaumont District with the bulk of the projects focusing on the US69 and US96 corridors. The projects will aid in freight movement as...
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have low water pressure, no water for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure. Those residing on Atlanta Avenue to Austin Avenue between 13th and 15th Streets may experience low water pressure or no water for the next four to six hours. The...
Woman arrested Tuesday after carrying gun onto West Brook High School campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family member of a West Brook High School student was arrested Tuesday after she carried a gun onto the campus. Beaumont Independent School District Police officers arrested Taryn Jnelle Biggers, 20, according to Jefferson County jail records. She is currently being held on bonds totaling $20,000.
KFDM-TV
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
fox4beaumont.com
65-year-old woman charged with setting her home on fire to collect $500,000 insurance
PORT ARTHUR — A woman is accused of setting a fire to burn down her house for the insurance money. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Patricia Fairman, 65, for first degree arson. Investigators say there were multiple fires during a two day period in July at her...
KPLC TV
Authorities investigating homicide in Beaumont
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - The Beaumont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in investigating a recent homicide in the Glenwood Ave. area. Police say officers responded to a residence for a welfare check around 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, and found Kevin Womack, 47, dead inside the home.
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman 1 of 4 arrested as part of multi-agency narcotics investigation
A lengthy multi-agency investigation between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont Police Department and the Orange Police Department resulted in the arrest of four people charged with possession of narcotics, authorities announced Wednesday afternoon. On Aug. 25 at approximately 3 p.m., detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
fox4beaumont.com
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
fox4beaumont.com
Animal advocates lobby Jefferson County DA for justice after death of puppy in Groves
GROVES — The death of a puppy in Groves is galvanizing the community. A month and a half ago since the dog's death, pet lovers and animal advocates are banding together to lobby the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office for justice. They say the woman who has confessed to...
fox4beaumont.com
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
Popular Calder Ave mural defaced over weekend by vandals
BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texans have taken to Facebook to express their anger over the defacement of a mural that stretches 300 feet along Calder Ave in the west end of Beaumont. The 300 x 8-foot mural on a block wall along the 4400 block of Calder Ave...
MySanAntonio
Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
