Crawfordsville girls soccer is beginning to see the foundation for success being built. Two ties and two close matches have denied CHS their first victory of the season as they headed into Wednesday’s Sagamore Conference match against Lebanon. The Athenians opened the game against the Tigers dominating the possession game and after a couple of early chances on goal, Crawfordsville broke through when senior forward Lorelei Schmitzer-Torbert found the back of the net and gave the Athenians a 1-0 lead at the 17:04 mark of the first half. That goal would stand for the rest of the game and the Athenians defeated the Tigers 1-0 for their first win of 2022.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO