Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.

westernmassnews.com
Report: dozens of bridges deemed structurally deficient in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new report just released Wednesday stated that hundreds of bridges in the Bay State are considered to be structurally deficient, and a number of them in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News getting answers on what action is now being taken. Armory Street and St. James...
westernmassnews.com
Forest Park residents fed up with recurring Eversource power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned over multiple power outages in her neighborhood in the last two weeks. Denise DeMarinis told us that she is frustrated after losing power 4 times in the last 10 days, and...
westernmassnews.com
Crews conducting emergency water repairs in part of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency water repairs are impacting some customers in Holyoke. Holyoke Water Works said that the work is taking place at the intersection of Hampden Street and Northampton Street. The map above, provided by Holyoke Water Works, outlines the impacted area. As a result, water will be...
westernmassnews.com
1 person injured after car hits tree on Wilbraham Road in Springfield
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that taking a Vitamin D supplement did not result in a lower risk of fractures in those without a vitamin deficiency.
westernmassnews.com
Car strikes pole on River Road in Agawam
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to the area of 745 River Road Tuesday afternoon for reports of a car having crashed into a utility pole. According to Agawam Police Lieutenant Jennifer Blanchette, the accident only involved one vehicle. She added that no serious injuries have been reported.
westernmassnews.com
Community coming together to help Agawam food truck
Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Governor Baker was in Springfield Tuesday to listen to entrepreneurs that have benefited from a new program that is proving to be very important for western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
AAA: inflation expected to have impact on Labor Day travel
Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Governor Baker was in Springfield Tuesday to listen to entrepreneurs that have benefited from a new program that is proving to be very important for western Massachusetts. Boaters, law enforcement cracking down...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. This week marks the first day of school for many across western Massachusetts. UMass Amherst named best campus food in the nation for sixth
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: CHD art show, Overdose Awareness Day, and new removal company
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and West Springfield. The Springfield Center for Human Development held their art show titled “Art Show on State” on Wednesday. The event had arts and crafts for sale by participants in CHD’s...
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
In this update, the FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant COVID-19 variants, some police departments are taking extra precautions to make sure your kids are safe when they get on the school bus, and two men from Mexico have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by local, state, and federal authorities. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that taking a Vitamin D supplement did not result in a lower risk of fractures in those without a vitamin deficiency. Mass. Dept. of Developmental Services looking for LPNs and direct care workers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Massachusetts...
westernmassnews.com
Tuesday afternoon news update

westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Trek in the Park, Forest Park Market, and Northampton farmers market
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Northampton. On Tuesday, kids in the community got to head over to Heritage State Park in Holyoke for Trek in the Park. Participants got the chance to learn to follow a map, take a scavenger...
westernmassnews.com
Festa returns to Ludlow for Labor Day weekend
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, Festa returns to the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow. The celebration runs from Thursday, September 1st, all the way until Monday, September 5th. Festa has live music every single night along with dancing, food, and rides. The event begins at 6 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield students return to the classroom for new academic year
Western Mass News has learned studies are underway to look for a new location for Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Governor Baker was in Springfield Tuesday to listen to entrepreneurs that have benefited from a new program that is proving to be very important for western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating one car crash in East Longmeadow
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash along Elm Street in East Longmeadow. Police were called the one-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’re told that one person has been taken to Baystate Medical Center and their condition is not immediately known.
westernmassnews.com
Boaters, law enforcement cracking down on boat safety on Connecticut River
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Avid boaters have been reaching out to our newsroom, asking us to get answers on what they call a recent string of partying and reckless boating on the Connecticut River. One local boater we spoke with is preparing for the last big boating weekend of the...
franklincountynow.com
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
westernmassnews.com
Gas prices continue to go down in Massachusetts
Three people are facing charges after police responded to a report of car break-ins over the weekend. School bus driver recruitment bouncing back after pandemic shortage. This week marks the first day of school for many across western Massachusetts. UMass Amherst named best campus food in the nation for sixth...
