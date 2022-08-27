Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.

In this update, the FDA gave a green light to updated boosters aimed at the most dominant COVID-19 variants, some police departments are taking extra precautions to make sure your kids are safe when they get on the school bus, and two men from Mexico have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by local, state, and federal authorities. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO