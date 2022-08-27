Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Loose Job Based on Looks & Sharing Inappropriate Images From ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel Maven
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022
After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
It finally happens: Eagles trade WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles selected Jalen Reagor with the 20th pick in the 2020 draft, they thought they were getting a receiver who could stretch the field and find ways to elude defensive backs and pick up plenty of yards after the catch. However, after two years of...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference Freedom Silver Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
From hunter to hunted, Kingsway football ready for highly anticipated season
It is August, and therefore there is optimism in high school football training camps around New Jersey. In some communities, the buzz about a new football season and expectations of long playoff runs is a little more palpable than others.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?
Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
Former Steinert ace & Cubs farmhand James Pugliese new Hightstown baseball coach
After an 11-year minor league sojourn that took him from Idaho to Nebraska with stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach in between, James Pugliese has returned to the Colonial Valley Conference as the new head coach at Hightstown High School. The former Steinert High pitcher was approved...
Eagles practice squad tracker: Team add 14 players, including 3 familiar wide receivers
After finally deciding on the 53 players they wanted to have on their roster, the Eagles are in the process of building up their practice squad ahead of the beginning of the season. The Eagles are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squad, with 10 spots permitted to...
Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson loves to talk trash | Why he feels it tells a lot about a player
PHILADELPHIA – On the field close to the Pattison Avenue side of the NovaCare Complex, one of the Eagles defensive backs was working in a drill, scoping out a simulated ball carrier, coming under control, and wrapping up for a tackle. The player, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, had made tackles like...
Garden State Grapple matchups announced. Who will Rutgers wrestling face?
It’s called the Garden State Grapple but consider it the Big Ten vs. EIWA challenge. As part of the showcase event, Rutgers will wrestle two duals, first against the University of Pennsylvania followed by a match against Drexel. They’re the first of three non-conference matches, which have been revealed for Rutgers.
Why ex-Eagles exec says team could win NFC East if Jalen Hurts improves this one thing
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been a busy man. Within 48 hours, Roseman has made two significant trades, trimmed down the roster to 53 players, and added 14 players to the practice squad. Accomplishing all those tasks at that time was not easy, and not many people could understand...
Ex-Jets, Eagles DE dead at 48
Steve White passed away Tuesday at age 48. White had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In April he announced that he would need a bone marrow transplant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For anyone willing to help, my cash app is $sgw94. No amount is too...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo’s hot streak on hold due to more back issues
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was all smiles standing at his locker talking to the press after Tuesday’s night’s 7-4 win over the Angels. He’d homered for the second night in a row to run his season total to 30. He seemed to...
Joe Douglas says Jets are ‘more talented than we’ve ever been’ in his tenure | But it won’t matter unless they prove it
The Jets should be a much better football team in 2022. The evidence of that was on the practice field throughout the offseason program and training camp, where the Jets had several intense competitions among players to determine their starters and who would be sticking around. It was evident in...
Phillies pick up former Yankees pitching prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding some depth to their bullpen. They acquired reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter:. The Phillies traded for right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli and plan to add him to...
Ex-Phillies general manager dies at 86
Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa praised after costly error, called ‘one of the best’ fielding shortstops by manager
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani probably never comes to the plate in the Angels’ sixth inning Wednesday night if the left side of the Yankees’ infield made a couple routine plays. Gerrit Cole was working on a two-hit shutout and up two runs with one down when...
Mets release 2023 Spring Training schedule
Pause the postseason talk and look to the future for a moment. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Mets home field is Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. You can view the complete schedule here.
Mets’ Edwin Diaz is greeted with live performance by Timmy Trumpet as Citi Field goes nuts (Video)
As the major league’s most dominant closer — for a team that is battling for first place in the National League East — Edwin Diaz has made every entrance electric, with every game meaningful for the Mets. But on Wednesday night, with the Mets clinging to a...
