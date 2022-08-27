ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsville, NJ

NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls volleyball season preview, 2022

After a few seasons of makeshift divisions, spring schedules and, for some, no season at all, girls volleyball teams are starting to feel like the landscape is right again. The 2022 season will begin Thursday, Sept. 8, and though the preseason is moving faster than previous years, opening day cannot come soon enough for most players and coaches.
TRENTON, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
Montgomery, NJ
Robbinsville, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?

Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)

Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Jets, Eagles DE dead at 48

Steve White passed away Tuesday at age 48. White had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In April he announced that he would need a bone marrow transplant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For anyone willing to help, my cash app is $sgw94. No amount is too...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies pick up former Yankees pitching prospect

The Philadelphia Phillies are adding some depth to their bullpen. They acquired reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter:. The Phillies traded for right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli and plan to add him to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets release 2023 Spring Training schedule

Pause the postseason talk and look to the future for a moment. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Mets home field is Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. You can view the complete schedule here.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

