Robinson, TX

messenger-news.com

Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
CROCKETT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote

La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
TEAGUE, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols

For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
WACO, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Mound News 08 27 22

We started school this past week. Brodie Fisher is a senior, Blayze is in seventh grade, Slayton is in fourth grade, and Caymbri is in second grade at the Oglesby School. Brodie Fisher had a football scrimmage against Gholson Friday night. Those attending were Neal, Amanda, Slayton, Blayze and Cora Fisher.
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues

D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Belton ISD to break ground on new elementary school

BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belton Independent School District’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school will be taking place this Thursday. The district said on Monday that the school is currently called “Elementary #12”. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Women of Distinction Luncheon

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hundreds of people in the community went to the Women of Distinction Luncheon to celebrate six years of Esther’s Closet and learn more about how to empower one another in the community. Esther’s Closet gives women workforce training opportunities and professional clothes to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Central Bell County Back to School Bash

NOLANVILLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue has turned it up a degree with their back-to-school bash. Volunteer fire fighters hosted members of the community for games inside the station along with a visit...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco

Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX

