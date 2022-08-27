Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Crockett Bulldogs Pull Off Upset Against Fourth Ranked Marlin
CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldog varsity football team pulled off an upset victory over fourth ranked Marlin Friday, Aug. 26. In an almost four hour match, the Bulldogs pulled off an expected victory at home under the new lights. Bulldogs Head Coach and Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Athletic...
WacoTrib.com
High School Notebook: Lorena, West to face off in playoff-level matchup
It would have been a matchup written for the big screen had Lorena met West in the state championship last year. The way the playoffs stacked up, it would have been the only situation in which the two Central Texas teams could have faced each other in the postseason. But...
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote
La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols
For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
Gatesville Messenger
Mound News 08 27 22
We started school this past week. Brodie Fisher is a senior, Blayze is in seventh grade, Slayton is in fourth grade, and Caymbri is in second grade at the Oglesby School. Brodie Fisher had a football scrimmage against Gholson Friday night. Those attending were Neal, Amanda, Slayton, Blayze and Cora Fisher.
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues
D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
fox44news.com
Belton ISD to break ground on new elementary school
BELTON / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A groundbreaking ceremony for the Belton Independent School District’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school will be taking place this Thursday. The district said on Monday that the school is currently called “Elementary #12”. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
Killeen Makes New List of Top 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Texas
The cost of living may be rising, but a new list ranks Killeen, Texas as one of the top 10 cheapest places to live in the state. A total of three cities in Central Texas made the list, including Temple and Waco. Cost of Living in Texas. Several major Texas...
fox44news.com
Women of Distinction Luncheon
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hundreds of people in the community went to the Women of Distinction Luncheon to celebrate six years of Esther’s Closet and learn more about how to empower one another in the community. Esther’s Closet gives women workforce training opportunities and professional clothes to...
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
KWTX
Beloved Central Texas hospital employee a step closer to attending barber school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas hospital employee whose picture went viral while giving a homeless man a roadside haircut at a busy Waco intersection is a step closer to his dream of attending barber school. Jimmy Rangel, 39, applied for a scholarship at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy...
fox44news.com
Central Bell County Back to School Bash
NOLANVILLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter, the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue has turned it up a degree with their back-to-school bash. Volunteer fire fighters hosted members of the community for games inside the station along with a visit...
WacoTrib.com
Time Manufacturing raising the bar in Waco
Robert Martz strides through the Time Manufacturing worksite, greeting employees with a wave or word. At 6-foot-8, the former University of Notre Dame defensive lineman stands above the crowd, much like Time’s products. The maker of aerial lifts and bucket trucks is ramping up production at 7601 Imperial Drive,...
KWTX
Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design. In the new school designs there […]
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
