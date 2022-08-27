Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 8/30
BREMEN – Both Triton’s boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Nierste Inviational at Bremen high school Tuesday. The boys finished in fifth place, while the girls team dominated to take first. The Lady Trojans had two athletes in the top ten, including the winner of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Football Previews For Week 3
Plymouth (0-2, 0-0 Northern Lakes Conference) at Warsaw (2-0, 0-0 NLC) When: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw. Series (last 35 years): Plymouth, 18-17. John Harrell’s prediction: Warsaw, 49-0. Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2021, Warsaw, 43-14. About Plymouth: Coach Andy Handley’s 4A Rockies lost 49-0 at Kokomo in Week...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Girls’ Soccer 6-1 Win Delights Guest Teachers
WARSAW – Tuesday evening was Teacher Night on the Tiger Soccer Complex (TSC) pitch, and the Warsaw girls’ soccer side delighted their faculty guests and a larger-than-usual student section in a 6-1 Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) win over the Goshen RedHawks. Warsaw’s (4-2-1, 3-0 NLC) win places them...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Cross Country Hungry To Build On Success
WINONA LAKE - Grace’s cross country team enters the 2022 campaign with high hopes and tremendous talent. The men’s and women’s squads have made their mark at the national level in recent years under fourth-year head coach Jake Poyner. The two teams swept the NCCAA national championships last year and went on to excel at the NAIA race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace?Tennis Teams Ready For Another Strong Season
WINONA LAKE - The back-to-back NCCAA national champion men’s tennis team from Grace enters the 2022-23 campaign with high hopes. Over the past two seasons, the Lancers have racked up an impressive 18 wins against conference opponents during the regular season and postseason tournaments. Grace advanced to the conference tournament final both years, ending last year receiving votes in the final NAIA Top 25 poll.
Times-Union Newspaper
Squires Stomp Vikings To Defend Home Turf
NORTH MANCHESTER – It was a hard-fought and physical Three Rivers Conference boys soccer matchup between Manchester and Tippecanoe Valley Tuesday, with the Squires going ahead early and staying there for a 6-0 victory. Manchester is now 5-1 this season, still undefeated at 3-0 in the TRC. The Vikings fall to 3-2, 0-2 in the Three Rivers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Monday Storm
Scenes like these were common Monday afternoon after a storm swept across Indiana and Michigan, knocking down limbs and trees and taking power out. This house is on the southwest corner of Bluebird Drive and Meadow Lark Boulevard in Melody Acres. NIPSCO reported at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, 3,418 people were without power in Kosciusko County. Kosciusko REMC reported 3,184 lost their power. The severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing into today. There have been a number of storms this year where strong winds have left large limbs or full trees on homes and other property across Kosciusko County.
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley D. Estes
Stanley D. Estes, 70, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Announces 2022 New Venture Competition Finalists
FORT WAYNE – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw has announced the three finalists for its 2022 New Venture Competition. The competition began in 2011, and this year’s champion will receive up to $40,000 in start-up capital for presenting the best business plan for their small business.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace College Engineering Department Earns ABET Accreditation
WINONA LAKE – Grace College is announced its bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology. Located in the Orthopedic Captial...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Norman Ross
NORTH MANCHESTER – Chiropractor, educational and civic leader, farmer, philanthropist. Dr. Ross passed away July 5, 2022, age 82. He was born in Kosciusko County to loving parents Lawrence and Ruby Carlin Ross. Norm is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy Keim Ross; sisters: Phyllis (Ross) Fruitt, of West Lafayette; and Jenine (Ross) Michael, of South Whitley; as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members and close friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lonita Jackson
Lonita Jackson, 53, Warsaw, died Aug. 29, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr.
ANGOLA – Dr. R Wyatt Weaver Jr., 76, of Angola, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola. He was born on Oct. 9, 1945, in Fort Wayne, to R Wyatt and Margaret Ann Etzold Weaver. He graduated from North Side High School and received his physicians license from Indiana University.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 09.01.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:06 p.m. Tuesday - Lonnie L. Sroufe, 47, of 221 N. Main St., North Webster, arrested for invasion of privacy. Bond: $1,500. • 8:04 p.m. Tuesday - Corey Nathaniel, 30, 403 N. Washington St., Warsaw, arrested...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.31.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:33 p.m. Monday - Tracy Lee Julian, 51, Plymouth, arrested for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug. No bond set. • 1:50 p.m. Monday - Anthony Wayne Collins, 21, Peru, Ind., arrested for theft and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry D. Hyden
Larry D. Hyden, 73, Mentone, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. He was born in Paintsville, Ky., on Feb. 12, 1949, to Eugene Hyden and Katherine Young Hyden. He married Suzanne Hite Hyden on June 8, 1968; Sue survives. Visitation is Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 8 p.m....
Times-Union Newspaper
Jan Durham
Jan Durham, 79, Warsaw, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born Aug. 28, 1942, to James and Celia Durham. Titus Funeral Home is entrusted with Jan’s graveside services, which will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. To leave a condolence,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Monticello Man Injured When Tree Falls On His Vehicle
FULTON COUNTY – Monday at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at 9592 S. Ind. 25, in which a Monticello man was injured. The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Dustin Rutledge revealed that Hunter...
Comments / 0