Scenes like these were common Monday afternoon after a storm swept across Indiana and Michigan, knocking down limbs and trees and taking power out. This house is on the southwest corner of Bluebird Drive and Meadow Lark Boulevard in Melody Acres. NIPSCO reported at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, 3,418 people were without power in Kosciusko County. Kosciusko REMC reported 3,184 lost their power. The severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing into today. There have been a number of storms this year where strong winds have left large limbs or full trees on homes and other property across Kosciusko County.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO