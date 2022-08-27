Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Utah
MORGAN, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old girl. A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on a...
Stolen truck spiked near Daybreak, ends in fiery crash
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police from multiple agencies arrested two men accused of stealing a diesel truck after a fiery crash in South Jordan. Authorities were informed of a stolen diesel truck and spotted it Tuesday, when officers attempted to pull over the truck, pulling a cargo trailer, it took off and officers did […]
KUTV
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
KUTV
Suspect in custody after shooting at Clearfield cemetery
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Clearfield Police arrested a suspect after a reported shooting at the city cemetery Wednesday night. 911 callers reported shots fired around 9:30 p.m. near 1200 South State Street, according to Clearfield Police. The witnesses heard yelling and possibly one person say to another 'get in...
KUTV
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SLCPD recovers guns, heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested two people Monday, recovering three guns and “several illegal drugs,” police say. The investigation started at approximately 2 p.m. when officers stopped a car near 275 West Paxton Ave. Officers reportedly knew the driver of the car, who has been […]
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
3 arrested after Salt Lake teen allegedly 'set up' in robbery, kidnapping case
SALT LAKE CITY — A teen who thought he was helping a 17-year-old girl by paying for her gasoline became the victim of a violent robbery and kidnapping, according to police, after the girl allegedly set him up. The girl and two men were arrested after a Salt Lake...
KUTV
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
KSLTV
Driver arrested after speeding, crashing into multiple things in Sandy
SANDY, Utah — A driver was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI after police say the vehicle crashed into multiple things and was traveling at a high rate of speed in Sandy. The incident happened on 11100 South, near the railroad tracks at 300 East, at approximately 1 a.m.
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Two men, teenage girl arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at SLC hotel
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from the victim who claimed two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car. The...
KUTV
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises Stansbury Park drivers with free gas cards
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Whether it’s food on the freeway or still high gas prices, hitting the road this Labor Day weekend might come with a bit of a headache. That’s why Casey Scott headed to Tooele County to surprise some drivers with free gas cards.
Gephardt Daily
Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
Comments / 1