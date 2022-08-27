ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

W.F. West Gets Going at Kelso Jamboree

By Josh Kirshenbaum / josh@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTGLd_0hXLHf3S00
W.F. West quarterback Gavin Fugate breaks away from a would-be tackler during the Bearcats' offensive set against 4A Skyview, at a jamboree at Kelso High School on Aug. 26.

KELSO — After months in the spring and summer and two weeks of training camp spent hitting friendly faces on hot days, the W.F. West football team finally got to run out under the bright lights and face off against a couple squads wearing different jerseys. Heading south to Cowlitz County, the Bearcats met up with Woodland and 4A Skyview at Kelso for the appetizer version of Friday Night Lights, to help get ready for Week 1 next week.

“It feels great to be back out here. It’s nice seeing other teams and having our guys be able to hit other guys,” WFW coach Dan Hill said. “That long camp of playing against each other gets kind of old after awhile, so our guys were excited to come out here today, and we had some fun.”

With the turf at Schroeder Field split in two down the 50-yard line, the four teams paired off for 10-play sets starting at each 40. W.F. West took on Skyview, first on offense and then on defense, then flipped to a 2A showdown with Woodland, going defense first and then offense.

From the jump, it was an up-and-down evening for the Bearcats, though like with most preseason competition, final results weren’t the only things the coaching staffs were focusing on.

The WFW defense looked good early and stayed that way for nearly all of its 20 plays. Junior defensive lineman Andrew Penland pushed his way through the Skyview line for a tackle for loss, and in the second series, Daniel Matagi dragged down the Woodland quarterback for a sack of his own.

“Defensively, it’s all about communication, flying around, and getting to the football,” Hill said. “I thought defensively we played pretty well today, we got to the football really well, we were talking, lined up, and did the right stuff.”

Offensively, it was a bit of a different story. Senior quarterback Gavin Fugate’s first pass against the Skyview defense was an off-balance deep shot into double coverage that was picked; he ended up going 1-for-4 against the Storm with three interceptions, and finished the evening 3-for-9.

Fugate had a much better time on the ground, moving the chains multiple times with his legs. The Bearcats also started to work in Blake Ely and Tucker Land at tailback; Land found the end zone on WFW’s final play of the night, but it was called back for holding.

“There’s a little rust there to shake off,” Hill said. “No matter how good it looks in practice, you get out here and play some quality teams, it’s more challenging.”

W.F. West will get a week to learn from its 40 plays in Kelso before the games that matter begin, with a big trip to Ridgefield slated next Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia Man Accused of Starting 12.5 Acre Brush Fire North of Centralia on Saturday

A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree arson for allegedly starting fires — including a brush fire that burned 12.5 acres in northern Centralia — on Saturday. A man in the 1600 block of Delaware Avenue first reported the brush fire to 911 at approximately 3:45 p.m., saying he was on a ladder on the south side of his house when he noticed “a lot of smoke to the north,” according to court documents. He reported seeing a man — who was later identified as Russell E. Charnell, 39 — walking south on Delaware Avenue past his house around that same time and, after Charnell walked by, the reporting party “noticed the grass in front of his house was on fire,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cowlitz County, WA
Local
Washington Football
City
Ridgefield, WA
Kelso, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Kelso, WA
City
Woodland, WA
Cowlitz County, WA
Sports
Kelso, WA
Football
thereflector.com

Clark County Council OKs purchase of Cedars Golf Course

Clark County has made a move to purchase about 118 acres of the Cedars at Salmon Creek golf course land in an effort to protect the area’s environment. During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Clark County Council voted unanimously to approve a purchase agreement to buy the land, valued at about $2.6 million. The purchase includes two miles of frontage on Salmon Creek, 133 acre-feet of annual water rights and property along the Chelatchie Prairie Railroad.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hill
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
msn.com

Illegal street racing, takeovers continue in Portland on Sunday night

Street racing and stunting continue to be an issue in Portland, with drivers taking over at least two different intersections on Sunday night. Video shows one such illegal street takeover outside the Lloyd Center at about 9 p.m., and KATU received reports of another street take over on Sandy Boulevard near Northeast 72nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

In-N-Out application for Beaverton restaurant denied

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a public hearing June 16, an independent hearing officer denied the application to build an In-N-Out in Beaverton Monday, according to the Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation. The fast food chain wanted to build near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway near SW 107th Avenue.
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
The Times

Hiker who fatally fell at Angel's Rest Trail identified

Officials identified the hiker as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. His death was ruled as accidental.The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office identified a hiker who fatally fell on Wednesday, Aug. 24, near Angel's Rest Trail as 20-year-old Kriss Arturo Garcia of Tualatin. The county's medical examiner ruled Garcia's death to be accidental, officials said Monday, Aug. 29. Garcia's body was found just five days after another hiker suffered a head injury in the Columbia River Gorge after falling near Wiesendanger Falls on Friday, Aug. 19. The woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Minnesota, was pronounced dead later that day. A Multnomah...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kptv.com

WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday. Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.
TIGARD, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 26. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord, operated by Ryan Martin (43) of Hillsboro, crossed into oncoming lanes and struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. The adult male operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name will be released pending next of kin notification. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Fire Department, AMR, and ODOT. Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or driving behavior prior the collision. Anyone who believes they may have information are being asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone. Reference Case number SP22-225590.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
186
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy