Hillsboro, TX

Comments / 1

 

WacoTrib.com

La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote

La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
TEAGUE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday

Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
MART, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
WacoTrib.com

Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues

D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols

For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats

Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
HEWITT, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

