High School Notebook: Lorena, West to face off in playoff-level matchup
It would have been a matchup written for the big screen had Lorena met West in the state championship last year. The way the playoffs stacked up, it would have been the only situation in which the two Central Texas teams could have faced each other in the postseason. But...
WacoTrib.com
La Vega, Teague, Abbott players win Week 1 Trib fan vote
La Vega linebacker Jasen Brown won the wacotrib.com Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1, while Teague receiver Jehmel Rice claimed the Offensive Player of the Week award. Meanwhile, Abbott's Riley Sustala picked up Six-Man Player of the Week recognition. Nearly 3,000 votes were cast via fan voting...
WacoTrib.com
Mart vs. Marlin rescheduled for Thursday
Due to a shortage of officials, the football game between the Mart Panthers and Marlin Bulldogs has been moved up to Thursday night and will now take place in Mart. The varsity squads will kickoff at 8 p.m. following a JV matchup at 4:30 p.m. This is at least the...
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Week 1 reactions, sleeping on Connally, Lorena-West, bucket-list sports venues
D.J. Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry get together every week to chat about high school football: • So, we’ve got a week of Central Texas football in the books. What was your biggest takeaway from Week 1? Who or what team impressed you the most? • We’ve got 13 local teams in the state poll after a week. But of the Centex teams that aren’t currently ranked, which team do you think has the potential for the deepest playoff run? • Two of those state-ranked teams we mentioned, No. 5 Lorena and No. 9 West, will meet in a Top 10 matchup Friday night. This was a matchup many local fans wanted to see last year in the state championship game, but it didn’t come to pass. How do you guys see it playing out? • Chad is headed to Ratliff Stadium in Odessa this week to cover Midway against Odessa Permian. Obviously that’s an iconic high school football destination, made famous by “Friday Night Lights.” Which got us thinking: What’s your own bucket-list sports destination? Doesn’t have to be high school football-related. Where do you most want to go?
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC, TSTC students see relaxed COVID-19 protocols
For thousands of college students who have returned to Waco in the last two weeks, COVID-19 protocols are less strict than the previous two years. Baylor University is not requiring weekly COVID-19 testing for the fall semester, spokesperson Lori Fogleman said in an Aug. 24 email. “However, we continue to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
KWTX
Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
News Channel 25
IH-35 northbound facing traffic delays after hydroplaning accident: Texas DPS
WACO, Texas — A major hydroplaning accident on IH-35 is delaying traffic this morning, Texas DPS said. Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, officials said a Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, just south of West. Officials said the Dodge Ram crashed into...
One killed after crash in Belton causes pickup truck to roll over, catch fire
BELTON, Texas — One person died after a pickup truck and dump truck collided in Belton Tuesday afternoon. Police said the victim was driving a maroon Dodge Dakota in the 3300 block of Lake Road and crashed into a silver dump truck. The Dakota rolled over and caught fire....
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Thank You, God! At Last Killeen Texas Curbside Pick-Up Is Off Suspension
For all my people living in Killeen, Texas, I am very excited to announce to you that beginning today (Monday, August 29), bulk garbage collection services will be available at total capacity again. If you’re not exactly sure what that means, let me just ask you this: Have you found...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor, MCC and TSTC update security plans in light of recent bomb threats
Following July bomb threats against Texas colleges, Baylor University’s top public safety official, as well as police chiefs for Texas State Technical College and McLennan Community College, said threat assessments for their campuses are up to date and plans have been revised to address recent threats and active attacks.
KWTX
VOTE: Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 2 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting closes Thursday at 3 p.m.
KWTX
Rain causing fertilizer frenzy in Central Texas
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Local fertilizer companies say they’ve been slammed this week as customers try to get fertilizer on the ground ahead of the rain. “Been pretty busy,” said Beau Blackshear, Owner & CEO of Virkim Fertilizer & Chemical in Hewitt. “Wouldn’t mind a couple slow days just getting a good soak on everything.”
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
