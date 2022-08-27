Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Northwest softball’s Caspersen captures perfect game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Pitching a perfect game is no easy feat, just ask Northwest softball junior pitcher Kylie Caspersen. “Very deserving, you know she has worked in the off season, and everything else, so yeah, it is very deserving,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. After coming off...
KSNB Local4
Kearney volleyball’s Mehlin commits to UNK
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney senior volleyball setter Elli Mehlin announced her commitment to stay home and play for Nebraska-Kearney on Monday. “I obviously wanted to stay home, but I think the atmosphere,” Mehlin said on her decision. “I liked how big UNK was. It’s not too big, it’s not too small. Kearney is home for me and I love this town. I wouldn’t choose anywhere else.”
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts York
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted York at the Smith Complex Tuesday. The Tigers ran the Dukes out of the ballpark, winning 11-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
No. 9 UNK volleyball unfriendly to Friends in sweep
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0, while the Falcons, from Wichita, Kan., fall to 2-6. Prior to first serve, the junior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Hastings native Pedroza leads Bronco women’s soccer to win over Tabor
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College women’s soccer hosted Tabor Wednesday. Hastings native Naomi Pedroza scored to put the Broncos up 2-0, before assisting to Sara Pedroza to make it 3-0. The Broncos won 4-1. “I came off the bench, as well with a few others, and we just...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
KSNB Local4
CCC enrollment numbers increase
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. The total is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total...
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball named 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Four members of the 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team have been named to the 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team. The Lopers and No. 2 Washburn each went 4-0 this past weekend with No. 30 Central Washington (2-2), Midwestern State of Texas (1-3) and Minot State of North Dakota (0-4) rounding out the field. New Victorian Inn & Suites and Cunningham’s sponsored the event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Cactus Jack’s returns to State Fair for 13th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A fan-favorite food stand has returned to the State Fair in 2022. Cactus Jack’s has been serving up award winning food, like the “Tumbleweed”, “Redneck Reuben”, and their new winner “Buckshot” for the last 13 years. Usually with...
KSNB Local4
Dying central Nebraska veteran honored with a ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local war veteran who may be in his finals days is honored with a bedside ceremony. Friends and love ones gathered to celebrate the life of Layton Schlotfeld. He served in the United States Army for eight years (1961-1969), finishing his final two years fighting in the Vietnam War.
KSNB Local4
New Wayne State, Creighton partnership targets nursing shortage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Creighton University banners are officially flying on the Wayne State College campus. It’s all because of a new partnership between the two in an accelerated nursing program in Grand Island. Nursing students are able to take three years of courses on the WSC campus...
KSNB Local4
1868 Foundation helping improve Nebraska State Fair
Grand Island Tourism helping people send their love from the State Fair around the country and world. Visitors of the Nebraska State Fair can send their love with a postcard free of charge, and it’s all thanks to Grand island Tourism. Nebraska State Fair celebrated with Grand Island for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
CCC’s dental hygiene clinic open for semester
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For children or adults that need some dental preventative care, a clinic at Central Community College-Hastings is now ready to accept patients. The dental hygiene clinic is up and running for the 2022 fall semester.. Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning,...
KSNB Local4
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
KSNB Local4
Dallas Brass to hold artist in residence program, concert in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 to serve as artist in residence at Hastings Public Schools. They will conduct master classes with Hastings College students and perform, both on their own and in a concert with students.
KSNB Local4
New music series coming to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Music Series will be bringing a variety of music to the area starting next month. There will be a total of 12 performances, starting on Sept. 30, split between College Park and the Stuhr Museum. Ticket prices are $15 for an individual...
KSNB Local4
MLH Wound Center receives recognition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center recently was recognized by its management organization. Restorix Health awarded MLH Wound Center the Clinical Distinction Award for meeting wound care quality benchmarks. “This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that the MLH Wound Center staff provides its patients every...
KSNB Local4
Merrick County first responders receive autism sensory kits
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (NCN) - First responders in Merrick County are now better equipped to encounter someone with autism. The Autism Action Partnership donated 16 sensory kits to the the county on Tuesday - one for every sheriff’s vehicle and ambulance. Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Andersen says the kits can help build a connection between authorities and an autistic person. They also help diffuse a stressful situation.
KSNB Local4
Temps will be mild, the rain will be scarce..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week will be characterized by a very persistent stretch of warm weather, but unfortunately there are very few opportunities for rain to latch onto. High pressure will build into the region tonight resulting in clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s, which is below the 60 degree average for this time of year. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. which will be rubber stamped each successive day through the next week.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
Comments / 0