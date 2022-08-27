Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Northwest softball’s Caspersen captures perfect game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Pitching a perfect game is no easy feat, just ask Northwest softball junior pitcher Kylie Caspersen. “Very deserving, you know she has worked in the off season, and everything else, so yeah, it is very deserving,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. After coming off...
KSNB Local4
No. 9 UNK volleyball unfriendly to Friends in sweep
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The now ninth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team needed just an hour to sweep NAIA Friends University (-11, -10, -12) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers improve to 5-0, while the Falcons, from Wichita, Kan., fall to 2-6. Prior to first serve, the junior...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball earns first win of season over Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest volleyball traveled to Kearney Tuesday with an 0-3 record on the season. The Vikings came out aggressive from first serve and won their first match of the year, 3-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
UNK volleyball named 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Four members of the 10th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team have been named to the 2022 Rosella Meier Fall Classic All-Tournament team. The Lopers and No. 2 Washburn each went 4-0 this past weekend with No. 30 Central Washington (2-2), Midwestern State of Texas (1-3) and Minot State of North Dakota (0-4) rounding out the field. New Victorian Inn & Suites and Cunningham’s sponsored the event.
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts York
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted York at the Smith Complex Tuesday. The Tigers ran the Dukes out of the ballpark, winning 11-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest softball sweeps doubleheader with Kearney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest softball hosted a doubleheader with Kearney at the Veteran’s Athletic Complex Tuesday. The Vikings put up 23 total runs in two games, winning 12-0 and 11-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings middle, high school students invited to Bronco Stampede
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Future Broncos from the Hastings area are invited to get an early start in the Hastings College community with a new Bronco Stampede program. The program provides middle and high school students from Adams Central, Hastings Public Schools and St. Cecilia free admission to Hastings College events, including regular season athletic contests, music performances, theatre productions and art gallery exhibitions for the 2022-23 school year.
KSNB Local4
CCC enrollment numbers increase
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. The total is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total...
KSNB Local4
Cactus Jack’s returns to State Fair for 13th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A fan-favorite food stand has returned to the State Fair in 2022. Cactus Jack’s has been serving up award winning food, like the “Tumbleweed”, “Redneck Reuben”, and their new winner “Buckshot” for the last 13 years. Usually with...
KSNB Local4
Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, August 24, the Village Board of Brady voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Brady. The ordinance was the...
KSNB Local4
New Wayne State, Creighton partnership targets nursing shortage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Creighton University banners are officially flying on the Wayne State College campus. It’s all because of a new partnership between the two in an accelerated nursing program in Grand Island. Nursing students are able to take three years of courses on the WSC campus...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Fair celebrates Older Nebraskans Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Organizers focused on the elderly on Monday, getting a huge turnout of people for its annual Older Nebraskans Day. The day is a staple of the Nebraska State Fair and has specific activities suited for them. The event also included a returning favorite from last year’s music lineup.
KSNB Local4
Dying central Nebraska veteran honored with a ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local war veteran who may be in his finals days is honored with a bedside ceremony. Friends and love ones gathered to celebrate the life of Layton Schlotfeld. He served in the United States Army for eight years (1961-1969), finishing his final two years fighting in the Vietnam War.
KSNB Local4
Temps will be mild, the rain will be scarce..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week will be characterized by a very persistent stretch of warm weather, but unfortunately there are very few opportunities for rain to latch onto. High pressure will build into the region tonight resulting in clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 50s, which is below the 60 degree average for this time of year. Tuesday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. which will be rubber stamped each successive day through the next week.
KSNB Local4
CCC’s dental hygiene clinic open for semester
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For children or adults that need some dental preventative care, a clinic at Central Community College-Hastings is now ready to accept patients. The dental hygiene clinic is up and running for the 2022 fall semester.. Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning,...
KSNB Local4
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
KSNB Local4
Dallas Brass to hold artist in residence program, concert in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dallas Brass, one of America’s foremost musical ensembles, is coming to Hastings Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 to serve as artist in residence at Hastings Public Schools. They will conduct master classes with Hastings College students and perform, both on their own and in a concert with students.
KSNB Local4
Older Nebraskans get informed about wellness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Older Nebraskans explored their wellness options with vendors ranging from insurance providers to assistant living facilities set up shop to inform older Nebraskans how their services are best suited with Nebraskans need. This years attendees appreciated the growth in specific areas of need in central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit
HARLAN COUNTY, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit in Harlan County. The incident occurred late Tuesday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m., a trooper observed a Ford Taurus traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Highway 6 in...
