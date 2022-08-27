KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney senior volleyball setter Elli Mehlin announced her commitment to stay home and play for Nebraska-Kearney on Monday. “I obviously wanted to stay home, but I think the atmosphere,” Mehlin said on her decision. “I liked how big UNK was. It’s not too big, it’s not too small. Kearney is home for me and I love this town. I wouldn’t choose anywhere else.”

