This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Purdue senior, cancer survivor carries on Tyler Trent's legacy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue. A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help. "That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said. It was only...
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
WISH-TV
Traders Point Christian Church announces plans for former Marsh supermarket
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Traders Point Christian Church on Tuesday announced its plans for the site of a shuttered Marsh supermarket on the city’s north side. Five years ago, the owners of the Indiana-based Marsh supermarket chain filed for bankruptcy and announced it was closing all of its...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
Lafayette Square Mall closing until November 21 for renovations
Lafayette Square Mall will close for until late November after 7 p.m. on Monday as a renovation takes place. Lafayette Square Mall is set to reopen on November 21 – just in time for holiday shopping.
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
foxillinois.com
Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
Missing person reported in Lafayette
A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
Franklin man arrested for kidnapping after allegedly driving 11-year-old Illinois girl to Indiana
FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 19-year-old Franklin man is awaiting extradition to Illinois. That's where Dylan Clark is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old girl and bringing her back to his parents' Johnson County home. The girl is back safe with her family, but it's not clear why the man and girl were together.
Authorities identify body found near Whiteland motel
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said the body of a male was found around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Wishing Well Motel, which is located at 511 South U.S. Highway 31.
No signs of foul play in Whiteland man's death after body found in field, according to coroner
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation after a 39-year-old man was found in a field in Whiteland Tuesday morning. Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt said the body of an unidentified man was found in a field near the Wishing Well Motel, located at 511 S. U.S. 31, around 8:30 a.m.
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
