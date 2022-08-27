ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Greenwood, IN
Carmel, IN
Indiana Football
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Indiana Sports
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
PERU, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHR

Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
foxillinois.com

Missing 11 year-old girl found in Indiana man's home

GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WICS) — A missing 11-year-old girl from Georgetown has been found. The girl was reported missing on Saturday to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office. Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn says the investigation revealed the girl had been talking to 19-year-old Dylan Clark, of Franklin, Indiana. We're told...
GEORGETOWN, IL
The Exponent

Missing person reported in Lafayette

A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday evening

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off early Monday morning with strong storms causing heavy rain and even a few power outages across central Indiana. Indianapolis picked up about half an inch of rainfall from the morning rounds of storms. There is another round of strong to severe storms coming this evening and into the early overnight hours.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

