KSNB Local4
Northwest volleyball earns first win of season over Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest volleyball traveled to Kearney Tuesday with an 0-3 record on the season. The Vikings came out aggressive from first serve and won their first match of the year, 3-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Northwest softball’s Caspersen captures perfect game
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Pitching a perfect game is no easy feat, just ask Northwest softball junior pitcher Kylie Caspersen. “Very deserving, you know she has worked in the off season, and everything else, so yeah, it is very deserving,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. After coming off...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College nets two GPAC Soccer Player of the Week honors
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first week of the NAIA college soccer season has come and gone. The Great Plains Athletic Conference announced its Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week Tuesday. On the men’s side, Broncos forward David Panter won Offensive Player of the Week:. “David...
KSNB Local4
Northwest softball sweeps doubleheader with Kearney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest softball hosted a doubleheader with Kearney at the Veteran’s Athletic Complex Tuesday. The Vikings put up 23 total runs in two games, winning 12-0 and 11-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings softball blasts York
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings softball hosted York at the Smith Complex Tuesday. The Tigers ran the Dukes out of the ballpark, winning 11-1. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
CCC enrollment numbers increase
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Central Community College has announced that its total college-wide enrollment for the fall 2022 semester is 6,209, which is up from 6,056 students at the start of the fall 2021 semester. The total is comprised of 2,203 on-campus students and 4,006 distance learning students. Total...
KSNB Local4
New Wayne State, Creighton partnership targets nursing shortage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Creighton University banners are officially flying on the Wayne State College campus. It’s all because of a new partnership between the two in an accelerated nursing program in Grand Island. Nursing students are able to take three years of courses on the WSC campus...
KSNB Local4
Dying central Nebraska veteran honored with a ceremony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local war veteran who may be in his finals days is honored with a bedside ceremony. Friends and love ones gathered to celebrate the life of Layton Schlotfeld. He served in the United States Army for eight years (1961-1969), finishing his final two years fighting in the Vietnam War.
KSNB Local4
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
KSNB Local4
LGBTQ group contacting GI Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another advocacy group wants to get involved in a controversy at Grand Island Northwest High School. In a press release, the LGBTQ support group OUTWest Nebraska said it wants a meeting with Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards. Earlier this summer, the district dropped the school’s student newspaper and journalism program after an edition which included content about LGBTQ issues and PRIDE month.
KSNB Local4
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 9 pounds of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday near Utica. At approximately 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Nissan Rogue traveling with...
KSNB Local4
Older Nebraskans get informed about wellness
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Older Nebraskans explored their wellness options with vendors ranging from insurance providers to assistant living facilities set up shop to inform older Nebraskans how their services are best suited with Nebraskans need. This years attendees appreciated the growth in specific areas of need in central Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
CCC’s dental hygiene clinic open for semester
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For children or adults that need some dental preventative care, a clinic at Central Community College-Hastings is now ready to accept patients. The dental hygiene clinic is up and running for the 2022 fall semester.. Both adults and children can get preventive care such as cleaning,...
KSNB Local4
GINW Superintendent issues letter regarding LGBTQ controversy
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Dear Parents/Guardians,. There have been a lot of questions and speculations on what has happened with the school newspaper, The Saga. I want to clear up as much as I can within the confines of legal confidentiality. The article that was published in The Independent was both correct and incorrect. Correct in that the newspaper course is currently not included in our curriculum offerings this year, incorrect on why that decision was made. As course offerings will be considered moving forward, the course may be added based on student requests.
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was bitten by a unknown dog mid-August. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
KSNB Local4
MLH Wound Center receives recognition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Mary Lanning Healthcare Wound Center recently was recognized by its management organization. Restorix Health awarded MLH Wound Center the Clinical Distinction Award for meeting wound care quality benchmarks. “This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that the MLH Wound Center staff provides its patients every...
KSNB Local4
ACLU “demands” Northwest restore student newspaper
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Monday asked Grand Island Northwest to restore its journalism program and school newspaper. It also signaled legal action, warning the district in a letter to preserve all documents and communication records leading to the district’s decision this summer to eliminate the program and newspaper.
