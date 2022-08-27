Switchbacks to host New Mexico United on Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are gearing up to host New Mexico United, on Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.
Loving Living Local Host, Nova, met with Head Coach Brendan Burke to talk about the matchup and what fans can expect.
See a full schedule of games and learn more about the Switchbacks, here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 0