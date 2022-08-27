ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switchbacks to host New Mexico United on Saturday

By Alina Lee, Sarah Ferguson
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are gearing up to host New Mexico United, on Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

Loving Living Local Host, Nova, met with Head Coach Brendan Burke to talk about the matchup and what fans can expect.

See a full schedule of games and learn more about the Switchbacks, here.

