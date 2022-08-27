FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 1 (8/26)
The first edition of the 2022 Friday Night Sports Show features highlights from 14 games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including…
Southern Columbia at Berwick
Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill
Pottsville at Jersey Shore
Danville at Bloomsburg
Wellsboro at Montoursville
Valley View at Crestwood
Wilkes-Barre at Scranton
Valley West at North Pocono
Abington Heights at Dallas
Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area
Scranton Prep at Lakeland
Dunmore at Old Forge
Hazleton Area at Pittston Area
Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe
