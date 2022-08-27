ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW: Week 1 (8/26)

By AJ Donatoni
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpH8M_0hXLFuY300

The first edition of the 2022 Friday Night Sports Show features highlights from 14 games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania, including…

Southern Columbia at Berwick

Mount Carmel at North Schuylkill

Pottsville at Jersey Shore

Danville at Bloomsburg

Wellsboro at Montoursville

Valley View at Crestwood

Wilkes-Barre at Scranton

Valley West at North Pocono

Abington Heights at Dallas

Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area

Scranton Prep at Lakeland

Dunmore at Old Forge

Hazleton Area at Pittston Area

Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe

