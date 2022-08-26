The week ahead brings juxtaposing energies our way. Venus in Leo and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius oppose each other on August 28th. This can lead to us feeling as though we are misunderstood and unseen by others. Many matters will consume our minds as our investments and cash flow will reach a low. The good news is that the energy will change a few days later. Action planet Mars, who is currently in the air sign Gemini, unites with Jupiter retrograde, who is in fiery Aries, on September 1st. When these two planets come together, we can expect to see an expansion of luck, love, and emotions. The desire to conquer the world and to understand others is great as both planets are pushing us to comprehend situations from a different perspective.

