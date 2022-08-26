Read full article on original website
A Couple Claims to Be Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
How old was Jesus when he died? Why scholars are not in agreement on it.
Jesus Christ's birth and death are central facets of Christianity. But scholars can't agree on Jesus' age when he died.
Inside The Village Church controversies after pastor Matt Chandler steps down over ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
A PASTOR at a Texas megachurch announced on Sunday that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from preaching after an inappropriate online relationship was revealed. Matt Chandler, 48, told his church that the relationship he had with the woman was not sexual or romantic but elders at...
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
Niece Performs “Unholy” Baptism on Catholic Aunt
According to the Catholic Church, baptism is a sacrament that was instituted by Christ and is necessary for salvation. Devout Catholics believe that they are cleansed of original sin and become children of God through baptism. They also believe baptism gives them the grace to lead a Christian life and persevere in the faith.
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
Knuckle Bones Used for Play, Prayer Unearthed in Ancient City
The bones, known as 'astragali,' date back to the Hellenistic period.
Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal
The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
Mayan Ruler Reincarnated as God of Corn in New Discovery
An astonishingly well-preserved stone disk was recently extracted from the Temple of the Sun in Mexico.
The Upcoming “Winnie-The-Pooh” Horror Movie Has Its First Trailer And…Oh, Bother
Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, where Christopher Robin...gets slain.
Thin Places: Where the Veil Between This World and Another Is Thin
Thin places, sacred places, and happy places are all transformational experiences. Thin places provide us an opportunity to step away and be rejuvenated. Spending a little time in a thin place might be the best medicine for living a calmer, more centered life. Thirty years ago, our family was in...
Spanish region urges ‘respect for bulls’ after seven deaths at fiestas
Authorities in the eastern Spanish region of Valencia are calling on festival goers not to “lose respect for bulls” after seven people were killed by the animals during this year’s Bous al Carrer bull-running fiestas. The summer festivities – which translate as “bulls on the street”, and...
