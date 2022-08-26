Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...

