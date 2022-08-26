ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Canton holds off Sioux Falls Christian in sloppy high school football season opener

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
Canton and Sioux Falls Christian managed to squeeze some big plays in between false start penalties on Friday, and the C-Hawks used an opportunistic and relentless defense to outlast the Chargers 27-20 at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls. It was the season opener for both teams, and they both played like it.

That’s not to be insulting – both teams also made their share of big plays to provide plenty of highlights for the impressive crowd that was on hand. But the penalties and stoppages seemingly never ended, causing the game to drag on and making it hard for either squad to establish a rhythm.

Canton made enough plays to overcome those mistakes; the Chargers did not.

“A little guilty but good,” Canton coach Rich Lundstrom said when asked how it felt to escape with the win. “We have a lot of guys that have absolutely no experience, and we knew we’d have some growing pains. It’s mostly things we can work on and we’ll really work on it next week in practice, but I’m proud of ‘em.”

The biggest play of the game may have been the first one. Canton’s Cain Wallner took the opening kickoff through a crease and then down the right sideline for a 90-yard touchdown to give the C-Hawks a 7-0 lead and a tremendous spark to their season.

Though Christian would quickly answer with a 36-yard touchdown strike from Tayte Snyder to James Woodward and then take a 14-7 lead on a 6-yard run by Snyder, that special teams score bought the C-Hawks time to get their offense together. It was never especially pretty, but it was enough.

Canton scored 20 unanswered points across the second and third quarter, getting a 34-yard pass from Josh Merkle to Matt Anderson, a 1-yard plunge by Canaan McCracken and then a 2-yard rush from Beau Williams to make it 27-14. And Charger mistakes played heavily into the change in momentum. There was a interception while driving into C-Hawk territory, seemingly endless penalties, and then the big blow, a botched snap on a punt deep in their own territory, that gave Canton the ball at the 5-yard line to set up their final touchdown.

“We ran the ball well, did what we wanted to do, but the mistakes killed us,” said Chargers coach Jared Smith. “In the first half we had three or four false starts that were drive-killers. We had a fumble, a missed route that led to the pick. Give up a kickoff (for a touchdown). I feel like we should’ve won this game but you can’t make that many mistakes.”

Canton had some success running the ball with the committee of McCracken, Williams Tayten Aasheim and Kale Ask, while Merkle completed 7-of-10 passes. Wallner had two catches and a two-point conversion in addition to his kick return score.

Christian got back into it with an interception return for a touchdown by Brayden Witte, but the Chargers couldn’t put together a drive to equalize.

That was in part due to a C-Hawk defense that gave up some ground between the 20s and gave up some big plays early, but kept the Chargers off the board in the second half.

“Defense is where our experience is and it showed,” Lundstrom said. “They know what they’re doing and they played really well. We’re gonna have to lean on them until we get our offense going.”

Snyder threw for 116 yards and rushed for 106 for the Chargers. Woodward had three catches for 104 yards, but the penalties and turnovers were too much to overcome.

Smith sounded more disappointed – and surprised – than upset about the mistakes.

“It seems typical, wherever I’ve been in the first game or two you see a lot of those things, but I didn’t expect it from our guys,” Smith said. “We haven’t seen too much of that in practice or our scrimmages. But I’m proud of how our guys fought through it and overcame some of it. They didn’t pack it in.”

