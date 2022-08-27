ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Class 5A State Champs Webb City falls to Nixa at home

By Tichina Coleman
 5 days ago

Webb City, MO — The Class 5A State Champs Webb City was at home against the Nixa Eagles.

It was a back and forth game through the first quarter and a little in the second, but Nixa would extend their lead out of reach for Webb City to answer.

Webb City falls 42-19. They will face head to Carl Junction to face them next Friday September 2nd at 7:00 p.m.

