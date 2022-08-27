Read full article on original website
vanishinggeorgia.com
The Lawn Ranger, McRae
I think that truck is parked in front of The Pecan Co-op in McRae,Ga. My Aunt Myrtle Coley would go there to have her own pecans cracked, to be shelled, by herself. I question this, so if anybody remembers please add some history.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dove Hunting Season Opens This Saturday Sept 3
“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arik Gilbert reportedly involved in car accident on Georgia campus
Arik Gilbert is expected to be a big contributor to Georgia’s tight end room this fall, alongside 2021 breakout star Brock Bowers and veteran Darnell Washington. On Monday, Gilbert was involved in a 2-car crash on Georgia’s campus, according to UGASports.com. The accident was reported by UGASports.com’s sources,...
WMAZ
High school football roundtable: our biggest surprises, top takeaways and which game to watch this week
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season is here, and we are through the first two weeks of Football Friday Night. The team at 13WMAZ gathered around the table to discuss the hot topics so far this season and look ahead to this week. Lehgo!!!. What is your...
WMAZ
'Modern-day Bonnie and Clyde' facing fraud charges for stealing mail, funds of Georgia residents, prosecutors say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A South Carolina man - who referred to him and his girlfriend as the "modern day Bonnie and Clyde" is awaiting sentencing after admitting to using information from stolen mail to try to steal over a million dollars from multiple people, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
uga.edu
The hunt for Georgia's bears
Understanding the state’s black bear population involves tree-climbing skills, technology and custom-made traps. Cat Carter picked up a stick and, very carefully, poked the bear. Usually that’s a risky move. But in this case, she was playing it safe. As the bear lay on the floor of the trap,...
wtoc.com
SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.
JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Master Trooper Lee says...
WMAZ
GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix recalled
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bakery has recalled organic animal crackers from GreenWise sold at Publix, the supermarket announced on its website Monday. Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling the food product because of an undeclared tree nut allergen detected in the cookies, Publix says. The items being recalled have...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
WMAZ
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
WMAZ
Mother offers solutions in recent violence against children in Georgia
ATLANTA — Julvonnia McDowell remembers getting the phone call no parent wants to receive. It was six years ago and her son Jajuan was visiting a friend on spring break. She called the next few hours a complete blur. By the time McDowell drove four hours to Savannah, she discovered her son had been shot by a 13-year-old who got access to an unsecured gun.
WMAZ
Coping with a Cop Shortage
KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
12 Georgia residents facing life in prison after alleged multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. — A total of 12 people are facing federal drug and gun charges for allegedly being involved in the armed distribution of massive amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
