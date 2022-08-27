ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

vanishinggeorgia.com

The Lawn Ranger, McRae

I think that truck is parked in front of The Pecan Co-op in McRae,Ga. My Aunt Myrtle Coley would go there to have her own pecans cracked, to be shelled, by herself. I question this, so if anybody remembers please add some history.
MCRAE, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mill, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dove Hunting Season Opens This Saturday Sept 3

“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kick-off for the fall hunting season,” says Alan Isler, Chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Haunted Houses in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. With its endless assortment of majestic mountains, gorgeous waterfalls, trout-filled rivers, and forests filled with flora and fauna, the state of Georgia can be a breathtakingly beautiful place. But once the seasons change...
GEORGIA STATE
#Detours#Overpass#Spring Street
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arik Gilbert reportedly involved in car accident on Georgia campus

Arik Gilbert is expected to be a big contributor to Georgia’s tight end room this fall, alongside 2021 breakout star Brock Bowers and veteran Darnell Washington. On Monday, Gilbert was involved in a 2-car crash on Georgia’s campus, according to UGASports.com. The accident was reported by UGASports.com’s sources,...
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

The hunt for Georgia's bears

Understanding the state’s black bear population involves tree-climbing skills, technology and custom-made traps. Cat Carter picked up a stick and, very carefully, poked the bear. Usually that’s a risky move. But in this case, she was playing it safe. As the bear lay on the floor of the trap,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

SCHP investigates fatal car vs. pedestrian crash in Jasper Co.

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in the Lowcountry. According to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee, the crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on SC 46 in Jasper County involving an SUV and a pedestrian. Master Trooper Lee says...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WMAZ

GreenWise Organic Animal Crackers sold at Publix recalled

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bakery has recalled organic animal crackers from GreenWise sold at Publix, the supermarket announced on its website Monday. Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling the food product because of an undeclared tree nut allergen detected in the cookies, Publix says. The items being recalled have...
FLORIDA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Mother offers solutions in recent violence against children in Georgia

ATLANTA — Julvonnia McDowell remembers getting the phone call no parent wants to receive. It was six years ago and her son Jajuan was visiting a friend on spring break. She called the next few hours a complete blur. By the time McDowell drove four hours to Savannah, she discovered her son had been shot by a 13-year-old who got access to an unsecured gun.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Coping with a Cop Shortage

KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
IDAHO STATE
News19 WLTX

SC man wins lottery, decides not to change something that works

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — When a North Myrtle Beach man heads back to try his hand at another lottery win, he'll be keeping what earned him his last jackpot. The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he didn't pick the numbers for any reason other than simply liking them. And that was apparently all it took for him to win big when he picked up his Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from a Food Lion on Highway 17.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

