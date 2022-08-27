Read full article on original website
cbs3duluth.com
Sunshine to rule through Thursday and rain may return Friday
A big high pushed into the Upper Midwest and it cleared the sky for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. It should stay that way through Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t be until Friday and it doesn’t look to be a great one. Temperatures may spike towards 80 by Thursday and Friday. But, they’ll fall off towards 70 as soon as Saturday.
September opens on a warm note as students return to the bus stop – Chris
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin
SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan’s state Board of Canvassers has rejected a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The state Board of Canvassers denied the initiative Wednesday after its two Republican members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
