Wisconsin State

cbs3duluth.com

Sunshine to rule through Thursday and rain may return Friday

A big high pushed into the Upper Midwest and it cleared the sky for Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. It should stay that way through Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t be until Friday and it doesn’t look to be a great one. Temperatures may spike towards 80 by Thursday and Friday. But, they’ll fall off towards 70 as soon as Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Wisconsin DNR reminds ATV/UTV riders of safety tips ahead of Labor Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages drivers of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to take safety precautions. Wearing a helmet and seat belt can be life-saving measures when riding ATVs and UTVs. Eleven people...
WISCONSIN STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities searching for man missing from Iron Range cabin

SIDE LAKE, MN -- Authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for a man missing from a cabin in St. Louis County. According to the Sheriff’s office, James Frederick Napoli, 72, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 28 at his cabin on Sturgeon Rd. in Side Lake.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Michigan election board rejects abortion rights initiative

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan’s state Board of Canvassers has rejected a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state’s constitution. The state Board of Canvassers denied the initiative Wednesday after its two Republican members voted against putting the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE

