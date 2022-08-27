Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Rochester to Chester Hwy 14 construction starts Sept. 6
(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin on Highway 14 from Rochester east to Chester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will resurface a five-mile stretch of Highway 14 from Marion Rd. SE in Rochester to Olmsted County Rd 19 in Chester. The project...
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
KAAL-TV
Pedestrian struck in downtown Rochester crosswalk
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Monday to a call for a 41-year-old Rochester woman, who was struck by a car in a downtown Rochester crosswalk. At about 7:31 a.m., a 29-year-old male driver of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek watched the vehicle in front of him turn left from 2nd Street SW onto 11th Avenue SW.
KAAL-TV
Austin nursing home resident sews dolls for a special cause
(ABC 6 News) – It may only be August, but some people are already planning ahead for the holidays. One woman in an Austin nursing home is already hard at work getting ready to give back this year. “There’s too many children out there who don’t get anything for...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
Fillmore County Journal
One Moment, Please… The end of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum
For a number of years, I’ve been walking into Preston Service Plus and noticing a small stack of brochures resting on the front counter. The first time I saw one of the brochures for Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum, I asked Preston Service Plus owners Craig Bond and Justin Jones about this place. They raved about it, and I have to say I truly didn’t comprehend their appreciation for this museum in Fountain City, Wis. They’d ask me from time to time whether I had made it to Elmer’s yet, and I just never scheduled time to make that trip happen.
Outdoor Concert Set For Mayo Park In Rochester Canceled
If you were looking forward to seeing this concert set for Mayo Park in Rochester this fall, you're out of luck-- because it has now been canceled. It was back in late February that we'd heard about a stop here in Rah-Rah-Rochester that Jon Pardi and his 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' Tour was going to make. In fact, here's exactly what we said back then:
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester
Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
KIMT
IBM announces new senior leadership for Minnesota and Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – IBM says it has appointed Jessica Eidem and Dave R. Nelson IBM Minnesota Senior State Executive and IBM Rochester Senior Location Executive, respectively. The company says Eidem will be responsible for external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM, working closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to IBM’s business. She will assume the Senior State Executive role in addition to her role as Director, Power Technical Sales, IBM Technology, Worldwide Global Sales.
KIMT
Online fraud case costs Rochester man $7,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 73-year-old man is out $7,000 after falling victim to fraud. Police said the Rochester man had his computer screen locked up on Aug. 16 and an alert said to call the number on the screen. He was told to buy gift cards to preserve his money.
KAAL-TV
Marion Township man booked for second alleged trailer theft
(ABC 6 News) – Izaak Parker appeared in Olmsted County Court on charges of receiving or stealing a trailer valued at more than $10,000. Parker is already suspected of stealing an Eyota family’s popcorn trailer in July of this year. Parker is accused of taking a trailer belonging...
KIMT
Marijuana usage outpaces cigarette smokers in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Marijuana smokers are now outpacing cigarette smokers in the U.S. and it's a trend Olmsted County is seeing as well. Olmsted County Public Health says in 2019 a Community Health Needs Assessment showed 4% of community members reported smoking cigarettes compared to 7% who reported smoking marijuana.
KIMT
Austin High School students welcomed back to class in style
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School rolled out the red carpet for students heading back to class. Actual red carpets led through the front doors of the building, giving students the celebrity treatment on their first day. Teacher Emily Hovland was on hand to give the students some good mojo.
KAAL-TV
Prison Pups back in Rochester following pandemic
(ABC 6 News) – After a two-year hiatus, a program called Prison Pups is back in the Med City. The organization, “Can Do Canines,” trains puppies to be service dogs for people living with disabilities like hearing loss, seizure disorders, or childhood autism. Seven dogs arrived at...
Rochester Man Falls Victim to Costly Identity Theft Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Another Rochester resident has fallen victim to a costly scam. A Rochester police spokesperson said an elderly man reported losing $7,000 after getting a pop-up message on his computer saying his identity had been stolen on August 16. The man said he called a phone number displayed on the pop-up message and was told he would receive a call from a representative from Visa to solve the non-existent identity theft issue. Police say the victim reported receiving a call that instructed him to buy gift cards and share the numbers with the scammer to resolve the issue.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
