PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO