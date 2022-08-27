Read full article on original website
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts
MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
High school bands split take at final Artsbridge show
PARKERSBURG — Three high school marching bands are sharing the more than $2,000 collected at the finale concert of the 2022 Artsbridge Music in the Park series. Marching bands from Parkersburg High, Parkersburg South and, for the first time, Williamstown High, will each receive $876. The concert was on Thursday and closed the series for the year at the bandshell at City Park.
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 26-28: * Steven Paul Black, 294 Marie Lane, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. * William C. Reed, 13455 Emerson Ave., Williamstown, pleaded guilty to expired registration...
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Glenville State defensive backfield should shine
GLENVILLE — The defensive secondary for Glenville State University head coach Mike Kellar should be a strong suit this season as the back end features senior nickel Dane Lynch, Jr. along with sophomores Shaun Sterling Jr. at strong safety and Brandon Penn at free safety. Lynch, who is from...
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
Sue Buck
Sue Buck, 82, of Belpre, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Sue was born July 29, 1940, in Veto, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Charles William and Edith Kathleen Barber Elder. Sue was a 1958 graduate of Vincent High School. She had worked as...
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
Start Westward Memorial Society plans September events
MARIETTA — Two descendants of the famed sculptor Gutzon Borglum will participate in Start Westward Memorial Society special events in September in Marietta. The society will welcome the grandchildren of the artist as they visit Marietta and take part in events scheduled Sept. 15-17. Borglum, known for sculpting Mount Rushmore, also sculpted Start Westward at Muskingum Park.
Williamstown ’Jackets take on Warriors Saturday
PARKERSBURG — Despite what the schedule says, there will be no football game Friday night in Williamstown. The Yellowjackets originally scheduled to play host to Warren at 7 p.m. Friday, but the game has been moved to 4 p.m. Saturday at Stadium Field. Williamstown’s home field is not quite ready to be played on after undergoing renovations in the offseason.
Leona May Moore
Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away Aug. 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.
