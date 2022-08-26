ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WREG

TSU band applies for Grammy ahead of Southern Heritage Classic

Memphis, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is striving for one of the best achievable musical awards. The HBCU band will submit an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal. Created on TSU’s campus, the 10-track album features trailblazers within the music industry like Sir the Baptist, Dubba-AA, […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k

WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
NASHVILLE, TN
aladygoeswest.com

One amazing girls’ weekend in Nashville

All about my recent girls’ weekend in Nashville. I had an absolute blast in Nashville this past weekend with three of my long-time Florida friends — Judy, Yolanda and Shannon. I’ve known Judy since high school, and Yolanda and Shannon since college. Yolanda was my best college friend, and we lived together for three years, and she was also my matron of honor. Judy and I have traveled the world together on high school trips and spring break trips, and she was one of my bridesmaids, and Shannon and I lived together one year in college and even spent a week together in London during our respective study abroad programs too. We’ve all had some amazing times with each other over the years and shared many, many life experiences. And we had not all been together in one place in absolutely forever. (In fact, we realized the last time we were all together was exactly five years ago in August 2017 for my baby shower for Brady in Florida.)
NASHVILLE, TN
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history

Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Average Gas and Diesel Prices in Rutherford County and Tennessee

Today, average gasoline prices in Tennessee stand at $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. For those keeping score, this week’s average per-gallon price is the same as last Monday at $3.42 per gallon. Throughout Rutherford County, WGNS looked at gas prices at 30-different gas stations to find an average of $3.27 per gallon (for regular unleaded). The national average to start this week is $3.81 per gallon.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for August 28 – September 3

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN

