Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
chattanoogacw.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
Vanderbilt named one of the ‘most beautiful’ campuses in the country, according to Princeton Review survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
TSU band applies for Grammy ahead of Southern Heritage Classic
Memphis, Tenn. — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is striving for one of the best achievable musical awards. The HBCU band will submit an application to the Grammy nomination committee for their album The Urban Hymnal. Created on TSU’s campus, the 10-track album features trailblazers within the music industry like Sir the Baptist, Dubba-AA, […]
Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as global company plans to expand
With growth comes growing pains, and Montgomery County leaders are working to keep up as Hankook Tire prepares to expand its plant in Clarksville, which will create 1,200 new jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Mount Zion Baptist Church Awards Metro Nashville Public Schools $50k
WHITES CREEK, TN – Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, Senior Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church, will award a total of $50,000 to ten Metro Nashville Public elementary, middle school, and high school institutions on Sunday, August 28th during the 11:15 a.m. church service to be held at Mount Zion Baptist Church – 7594 Old Hickory Boulevard, Whites Creek, TN 37189.
rejournals.com
McShane completes construction of 138-unit seniors housing development in Tennessee
McShane completed construction of Album Indian Lake in the Indian Lake Village in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The community offers 138 units for adults 55 and up along with resort-style amenities that promote an active lifestyle. The community is Avenida’s 12th and the second between McShane and Avenida. Each unit incorporates...
WSMV
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
aladygoeswest.com
One amazing girls’ weekend in Nashville
All about my recent girls’ weekend in Nashville. I had an absolute blast in Nashville this past weekend with three of my long-time Florida friends — Judy, Yolanda and Shannon. I’ve known Judy since high school, and Yolanda and Shannon since college. Yolanda was my best college friend, and we lived together for three years, and she was also my matron of honor. Judy and I have traveled the world together on high school trips and spring break trips, and she was one of my bridesmaids, and Shannon and I lived together one year in college and even spent a week together in London during our respective study abroad programs too. We’ve all had some amazing times with each other over the years and shared many, many life experiences. And we had not all been together in one place in absolutely forever. (In fact, we realized the last time we were all together was exactly five years ago in August 2017 for my baby shower for Brady in Florida.)
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Frontier Airlines expands Nashville nonstop flight options
Frontier Airlines has announced a launch of new nonstop service options out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, including a direct flight to Nashville starting January 2023.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history
Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
Referee shortage affecting game schedules across Tennessee
Football season has arrived in Tennessee, but one shortage is impacting game schedules for teams across the state.
Investigation underway after fire reported at Bill Rice Christian Academy
An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
Average Gas and Diesel Prices in Rutherford County and Tennessee
Today, average gasoline prices in Tennessee stand at $3.42 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. For those keeping score, this week’s average per-gallon price is the same as last Monday at $3.42 per gallon. Throughout Rutherford County, WGNS looked at gas prices at 30-different gas stations to find an average of $3.27 per gallon (for regular unleaded). The national average to start this week is $3.81 per gallon.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for August 28 – September 3
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
Comments / 0