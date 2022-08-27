Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf
Wolfgang “Ed” Pfalzgraf went to be with our Lord God on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a short illness involving a broken hip. He was at his home in Parkersburg, WV. He was a faithful member of the Belpre church of Christ. He was born at Rockport, WV, on June 5, 1932, the first child of the late Raymond and Olive White Pfalzgraf.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter
C. Larry “Pap” Sloter, 76, of State Route 26, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. Funeral, 3 p.m. Saturday, Hadley Funeral Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, Ohio. Visitation, 2-8 p.m. Friday, and 2-3 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday. Larry has requested a celebration of life following the services at their family farm. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Anthonette “Toni” Anderson
Anthonette (Toni) Lynn Anderson, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 26, 2022, at 3:34 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. She was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, and she stayed strong and always had a big, beautiful smile on her face while fighting.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1, 1930, in Lead Mine, WV and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena and Verla.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sally Rose Gifford
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 22, 2022. Funeral, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH, beginning with an Eastern Star Service. Visitation, one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amy Jackson Ford
Amy Jackson Ford, 46, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta. Burial, Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the funeral home and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr.
Earl Livingstone Balis Sr., 83, of Silverton, WV, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Earl was born on March 2, 1939, to Luther and Velma Balis of Silverton, WV. Earl was a tough-as-nails Ravenswood High School football player, as he was the sole owner of the “cracked helmet” displayed in the trophy case of the high school for many years. Earl graduated from high school in 1957, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served for several years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Leona May Moore
Leona May Moore, 91, of Vienna, passed away Aug. 30th, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 3rd, 1931, a daughter to the late Otto A. and Ella J. Burner (Hamlin). Leona worked as a beautician for many years and appreciated hard work. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna and was an avid bowler.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, Ohio, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Aug. 26-28: * Steven Paul Black, 294 Marie Lane, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an inspection certificate and fined $175.25. * William C. Reed, 13455 Emerson Ave., Williamstown, pleaded guilty to expired registration...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Randy Lee Bell
Randy Lee Bell, 60, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. A celebration of life will be at a future date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bell family.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert
On August 29, 2022, Capt. Ransford Craig “Heck” Heckert, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 74. Heck was born on May 15, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late John and Grace (Rowley) Heckert. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School and he served with the Army National Guard 1092nd as a radio specialist for six years. After the Army National Guard, Heck became a local businessman and on September 4, 1977, he married Sheila Diane Mellinger. Together, they had two daughters, Melissa + April, and their two sons, Scot and Brian. While raising their family, Heck and Diane grew their business and have been in business for over 45 years.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown PKB recruiting veterans for banner program
PARKERSBURG — An agency dedicated to the development of downtown Parkersburg is seeking sponsorships for a banner program honoring veterans. Downtown PKB’s Adopt-a-Banner initiative is a way to publicly honor area veterans who have served and those who are actively serving in the military, said Jessica Strickler, executive director of Downtown PKB.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were recently handled in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Matthew Gonzales, 1403 Andrew St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Jason Wharton in June to second-offense possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 2-30 years in prison with 37 days credit for time served. The sentence will be served consecutive to another sentence. Motions for alternative sentencing were denied. He was ordered to pay $277 in court costs and $500 in reimbursements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ronda J. Humbert
Ronda J. Humbert, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the lord Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born April 11, 1941, in Covington Virginia. A daughter of the late Fred Stokey and Janet (Bussard) Stokey. She was a homemaker, Sunday school teacher for over 50 years, and she...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teresa Lynn Hupp
Teresa Lynn Hupp, 52, of Parkersburg, passed away Aug. 26, 2022. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police
VIENNA — The Vienna Police Department released the following reports Aug. 25:. * Thomas G. Little Jr. of St. Marys was arrested on a charge of shoplifting. * Joseph L. Kay of Ravenswood was arrested on a charge of battery. Aug. 22. * Brown W. Salyers II of Parkersburg...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
New homes for Newport coming in 2023
NEWPORT — Three Newport natives are building a new housing development near the small river town driven with the focus of implementing positive change and growth for their community. Grant Schneider, Seth Murphy and Jake Walker know the town of Newport well, as all three grew up together in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Discovery World on Market launches wish list campaign
PARKERSBURG — Discovery World on Market today will kick off its AmazonSmile Wish List campaign to benefit the museum on Market Street in Parkersburg. Discovery World is answering the question “What can we do to help support the new children’s museum?” with the launch of the campaign.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna City Council discusses ARP funds, kayak launch
VIENNA — Vienna City Council met on Thursday to discuss the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and the future of the kayak launch. Mayor Randy Rapp discussed ARP funding, what the city has spent the funding on and what is left over. Rapp said the city has received...
