AZ Briefing: $1.8B Tempe project center of lawsuit; Benefits AZ solar business, consumers expect to see; Tempe Oktoberfest among best in US

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

A $1.8 billion Tempe Town Lake project is at the center of a lawsuit over the city's affordable housing strategy.

Arizona solar businesses and consumers expect to see huge benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

This Tempe Oktoberfest was named among the best in the nation. Here's why the Bavarian beer festival got so much buzz and how to buy tickets for 2022.

Today, you can expect it to be mostly sunny, with a high near 104 degrees. It's expected to be partly cloudy at night, with a low near 83 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in History

  • In 1967, Brian Epstein, manager of the Beatles, was found dead in his London flat from an accidental overdose of sleeping pills; he was 32.
  • In 2004, President George W. Bush signed executive orders designed to strengthen the CIA director's power over the nation's intelligence agencies and create a national counterterrorism center.
  • In 2008, Barack Obama was nominated for president by the Democratic National Convention in Denver.
  • In 2017, Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods into Houston, with rising water chasing thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground; streets became rivers navigable only by boat.
  • In 2021, the New York Yankees extended their best winning streak in nearly 60 years to 13 games, beating the Oakland Athletics 8-2. (The streak would end the following night.)

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

