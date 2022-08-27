Bluejackets struggle against offensive onslaught from Springs Valley

The theme for Mitchell in Friday night’s matchup against Springs Valley was, if it could’ve gone wrong for the Bluejackets, it more than likely did, as the Blackhawks were victorious with a final score of 45-6.

The tone for the entire game was seemingly set in the opening four minutes, as the Bluejackets would take first possession, but were quickly forced to punt after their first three plays. Next, Mitchell's punt was blocked by Springs Valley junior Larron Childers and recovered by the Blackhawks on the Bluejackets’ 13-yard line.

The next play: a 13-yard rushing touchdown from senior Springs Valley running back Ezra Mills.

On their next possession, the Bluejackets fumbled the ball on the first play, quickly turning it back over to the Blackhawks, who then scored another rushing touchdown. With just over eight minutes remaining in the first quarter, the score was already 14-0 in favor of Springs Valley, who did not take their foot off the gas.

From there, the Blackhawks would go on to score four more touchdowns during the game, forcing the IHSAA’s continuous clock rule in the third quarter after their lead grew beyond the 35-point threshold.

Of those six total touchdowns for the Blackhawks, four were scored on rushes by Mills, who also ran for over 100 yards in the game, including a 41-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Mitchell’s lone touchdown was scored by junior Kale England, who found the endzone on a 10-yard rush toward the end of the first quarter. England racked up 46 total rushing yards during the game to lead his team in that category.

Kevin Kling, first-year head coach for the Bluejackets, said that he was proud of the effort by his young team despite the result.

“On Monday, I asked our kids in film, how many guys had significant varsity minutes prior to this year, we had six kids. So, you have a lot of inexperienced guys that haven't played on Friday nights,” Kling explained.

"I’ll tell you what I loved about this week. Last week, guys were going down cramping and everything else. This week, we fought through, we fought. I know the scoreboard doesn't reflect that, but our kids fought and I was so proud of the fact that they continued to fight,” he said.

"They didn't lay down, they didn't give up, they just continued to fight and tried to find a way. And that's what we're looking for right now is we're looking to try to find a way to continue to fight and get better.”

On offense, Mitchell opted almost exclusively to run the ball, with junior quarterback Ethan Turner attempting less than a handful of passes throughout the entire game.

According to Kling, this was done as a way for the team to continue moving the ball downfield, as the team struggled against the Blackhawks’ pass rush, They were able to sack Turner three times on the night.

“We're trying to work on protection up front and we struggle with protection a little bit. And so, when I'm looking to just try to continue to move the ball down the field, that's what we've got to do. We're trying to win little battles and things like that,” said Kling.

Looking ahead to next week’s away matchup against West Washington, Kling said the team will look to improve upon their blocking and offensive line play.

"Our offensive line has to figure out that they’ve got to dominate games and they're big and strong and physical. And, I think we get lost sometimes and we get a little confused and we let that confusion overwhelm us. Sometimes, we’ve got to just come off the ball and play. When we lined up and came off the ball and played on that drive, we knocked some heads around, got the ball moving,” Mitchell’s coach said.

“So that's what we're going to look at on film and show those guys what they're capable of. But they have to do it for the whole 48 minutes. And other than that, it's just going to be continuing to get our guys experience and Friday night reps.”