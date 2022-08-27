Chiefs ground and pound their way to 52-26 victory over Lake City in opener

CHEBOYGAN – In Cheboygan football's glory years, the Chiefs' offense prided itself on dominant line play and a devastating rushing attack.

This year’s Chiefs, at least for one night – playing in gorgeous weather and in front of an energetic home crowd – delivered an old-school type of performance many in this town would appreciate.

Keyed by stellar play from their bruising and physical offensive line, Cheboygan’s running backs found holes and paydirt all night in a season-opening 52-26 victory over the Lake City Trojans at Western Avenue Field on Friday.

“I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” said Cheboygan head coach Dave Schulz. “The guys up front did a great job of blocking and making holes on offense, and on defense, we made plays when we needed to. They (Lake City) have a good offense, so we just wanted to keep them in check as long as we could, but at the same time, the kids didn’t give up and kept playing.”

Fueled by their line and a plethora of running backs to choose from, the Chiefs carved up Lake City’s defense by gaining 397 total rushing yards. Spearheading Cheboygan’s rushing attack was junior Dylan Balazovic, who finished with a team-high 147 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

Afterwards, Balazovic made sure to credit the big guys up front.

“It was awesome,” said Balazovic. “The (offensive) line was making big holes and I was just running it. It was really fun. It’s a great way to start the season, we’ve been working really hard for it, and it showed tonight. But the linemen – it was all them.

“They’re all really big and they go hard to the whistle, so that’s nice.”

The Chiefs (1-0) started off the clash in terrific fashion, marching 65 yards on the opening drive and capping it off with a two-yard TD plunge from Balazovic. A successful two-point conversion made it 8-0 Chiefs just over two minutes into the game.

While the Chiefs saw their advantage trimmed to 8-6 after surrendering a Lake City touchdown on the next possession, they bounced right back with another impressive drive, this time receiving an 11-yard score from senior Isaiah Ming and pushing the lead to 16-6 after a successful two-point attempt.

However, the scrappy Trojans (0-1) – fueled by dynamic junior dual-threat quarterback Darin Kunkel – hung around in the first half, as the Lake City signal-caller connected on a 40-yard TD toss to senior receiver Brody Gothard, cutting the Cheboygan lead to 16-12 with 4:36 left in the first half.

But the Chiefs, just as they did all night, had the proper response, manufacturing a touchdown drive right before the half that was capped off by a 13-yard score from Balazovic. The Chiefs took a 22-12 lead into the break.

Kunkel made things interesting again early in the second half, breaking loose on a 65-yard TD scamper to trim Cheboygan’s lead to just four early in the third quarter.

On this night, though, the Chiefs refused to go behind as they executed a 65-yard TD drive with Balazovic’s third score of the game, building the lead back up to 30-18. After an important defensive stop, the Chiefs pushed their lead to 38-18 when Balazovic scored from 11 yards out with 11:35 remaining.

The Trojans continued to fight, but it wasn’t enough to deny the Chiefs of a first season-opening triumph since 2013.

“That’s what I told (my teammates) before the game, ‘Let’s go out there and let’s be different and let’s change,’ because Cheboygan football’s kind of been (struggling)," Balazovic said. "We just needed this group to make a change and go out there and win tonight, so that was really big.”

For the Chiefs, it was all about prevailing in the trenches, which senior offensive lineman Tommy Jones and his pals up front did emphatically on Friday.

“Definitely in the trenches, I think we did pretty well,” said Jones. “Our offensive line, I feel like we have a pretty good bond together, and we definitely can put some people on their backs when we work together.”

Schulz also praised the play of his linemen, who overpowered the Trojans’ defense throughout the evening.

“They make being a running back a lot of fun,” Schulz said. “As long as they can keep working hard the way they do, they’re going to do well. They play together very well as a group, they help each other, they coach each other, they challenge each other, and when you got guys doing that up front, it makes life as a coach pretty good.”

Joining Cheboygan’s offense with a 14-yard TD score was junior quarterback Caden Gardner, who earned a victory in his first varsity start.

“It felt crazy – our line blocked like absolute units,” said Gardner. “They really carried us the whole entire game. The atmosphere was just crazy, everyone was hyped, and we just started strong right off the bat. We just kept pounding it down the field, first down after first down after first down, right up the middle. They couldn’t stop it when we ran it up the middle every single time, and you’ve got to hand it to the coaches for making good plays.”

Cody Lane added a late six-yard TD run for the Chiefs, who also received 96 rushing yards from senior Keegan Mosher.

Defensively, senior linebacker Gauge Ginop finished with a team-high eight tackles, and senior defensive end Robert LaPointe had five tackles and a sack. Junior Gavin Rose, who made a crucial fourth-down stop for the Chiefs in the opening half, made seven tackles. Lane had five tackles, Connor Richendollar and Eli Couture recorded four apiece, and Luke Munger, Jacob Seaman, Mosher and Ming chipped in with three each. Noah Sabolsky and Jones each made two stops. Notching a tackle apiece were Robert Godfrey, Sean Postula, Gardner and Balazovic.

“We got stops, there’s a few things we obviously have to get a little bit better at, but the guys played physical, they challenged the other team, they got off blocks, they were heavy into the blocks, taking them on, and they just made things challenging,” Schulz said of his defense, which bent but didn’t break.

The Chiefs did, however, suffer a key setback as senior Beau Ginop injured his shoulder in the first quarter and didn’t return.

Kunkle’s 201 yards on the ground and two touchdowns sparked the Trojans.

Cheboygan takes momentum into an intriguing non-conference road matchup at Boyne City (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 2. The Ramblers opened their campaign with a 51-35 victory at Benzie Central on Thursday, Aug. 25.

In junior varsity action on Thursday, Aug. 25, Cheboygan opened its season with a 13-6 victory at Lake City.

